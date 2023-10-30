Travelling for Work? Credit Card Lounge Access Can Boost Productivity

Frequent travelers, especially those who embark on international journeys or work-related trips, understand the importance of comfort and productivity during air travel. Long layovers and transit times can be draining, which is why lounge access credit cards have become indispensable companions for those who are constantly on the move. In this article, we will delve into the benefits of lounge access for frequent travelers and how credit cards with lounge access privileges can significantly boost productivity. We will also explore the Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card and three other top credit cards available through the Bajaj Markets platform, which offer lounge access.

Benefits of Lounge Access Credit Cards

Comfort and Relaxation:

When traveling frequently, comfort becomes a top priority. Airport lounges provide a serene and comfortable environment where travelers can relax before or between flights. These lounges are equipped with plush seating, free Wi-Fi, quiet areas, and clean restrooms. You can unwind in a peaceful atmosphere away from the hustle and bustle of the airport terminal, making your travel experience much more pleasant.

Productivity Enhancement:

One of the significant advantages of lounge access credit cards is the boost they provide to productivity. Airports can be noisy and crowded, making it challenging to get work done. Lounge access allows you to focus on tasks without interruptions. Most airport lounges offer workstations with charging points, high-speed internet, and printing facilities, enabling you to catch up on emails, prepare for meetings, or complete important work assignments.

Complimentary Refreshments:

Lounge access credit cards often come with complimentary food and beverages. You can enjoy a variety of snacks, hot meals, and a selection of beverages, including alcoholic options. This can save you money and time, as you won't have to wait in long lines or settle for expensive airport food. Plus, the quality of food in lounges is generally better than what you find in the terminal.

Priority Boarding:

Some lounge access credit cards offer priority boarding privileges. This means you can board your flight before the general passengers, ensuring that you have ample space for your carry-on luggage and allowing you to settle in comfortably. Priority boarding can be a game-changer, especially when you're in a hurry to get to your destination.

Access to Premium Amenities:

Airport lounges often feature premium amenities such as spa services, showers, and even nap pods in some cases. These services can help you feel refreshed and rejuvenated, making it easier to cope with long-haul flights or extended layovers.

Some of the Best Credit Cards with Lounge Access

Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card:

The Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card is the epitome of luxury and convenience for frequent travelers. This premium credit card offers complimentary access to domestic and international airport lounges through the Priority Pass program. Cardholders can enjoy unlimited lounge visits, making it perfect for those who travel frequently. In addition to lounge access, the Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card offers a range of other benefits, including concierge services, golf privileges, and exclusive discounts on dining and travel bookings. HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card:

The HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card is another top choice for travelers. It provides access to over 1,000 airport lounges worldwide through the Priority Pass program. Cardholders also enjoy complimentary domestic lounge access and discounts on dining, hotel bookings, and air travel. The HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card is known for its exceptional rewards program, making it a valuable addition to any frequent traveler's wallet.

SBI Card ELITE:

The SBI Card ELITE offers complimentary domestic lounge access and two international lounge visits per calendar year through the Priority Pass program. This card also provides accelerated reward points on travel and dining expenses, as well as exclusive privileges like complimentary movie tickets and concierge services. It's an excellent choice for those seeking lounge access and a wide range of benefits.

ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card:

The ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card offers complimentary domestic lounge access and two international lounge visits per calendar year through the Priority Pass program. Cardholders can earn accelerated rewards on dining, travel, and lifestyle spends. This card also provides travel vouchers, golf privileges, and a host of lifestyle benefits.

Applying for Lounge Access Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or app. Browse the available credit card options and select the one that suits your needs, keeping lounge access in mind. Click on ‘Apply Now’ to start the buying journey and fill out the online application form. Upload the required documents, which typically include identity proof, address proof, and income proof. Once your application is submitted, it will be reviewed by the bank or financial institution. If your application is approved, you will receive your lounge access credit card in the mail. Activate the card as per the instructions provided and start enjoying the benefits, including lounge access, on your next trip.

Conclusion

Lounge access credit cards are invaluable companions for frequent travelers, offering a host of benefits, including comfort, productivity enhancement, complimentary refreshments, and more. The Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card stands out as a premium choice for those seeking unlimited lounge access. Additionally, credit cards available through Bajaj Markets provide convenient options for travelers to access domestic lounges. Applying for these cards is a straightforward process that can be completed online, making it easier than ever to elevate your travel experience and boost productivity during your journeys by air. So, if you're a frequent traveler, consider adding a lounge access credit card to your wallet and experience the difference it can make in your travel routine.