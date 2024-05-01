Travomint Recognized as One of the Fastest-growing Travel Companies in India at the prestigious Times Business Awards

New Delhi [India], May 1: Travomint, an online travel agency that offers pocket-friendly travel booking services to customers across the globe has today announced that it won the title for ‘One of the Fastest-growing Travel Companies in India' at the prestigious Times Business Awards, North 2024 for its exceptional growth and innovative approach. This recognition highlights Travomint's commitment to providing economic travel bookings and its dedication to customer satisfaction, under Alok K Singh's leadership.

With a relentless focus on leveraging cutting edge technology to enhance the travel booking experience, Travomint continues to expand its reach as well as solidify its position as a leader in the travel industry. This recognition further motivates the team to strive for excellence and go above and beyond in today's constantly changing landscape of the travel industry.

I was profoundly honored to have even been nominated by The Times of India's Times Business Awards, “said Mr. Alok K Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Travomint. “I'm truly humbled by this recognition, honors like this are not won by a single individual but by a stellar team and the exceptional customers who have put their trust in Travomint. To be recognised among such great leaders and businesses is an honor in and of itself, but also a testament to the talented team members I have endeavored to surround Travomint with every day to get to this point”.

Established in 2016, Travomint aims to streamline travel bookings globally. Co-founded by Indian siblings, its headquarters are in India. Utilizing a hybrid model, Travomint enables digital or phone-based ticket reservations. With legal presence in over 10 countries, including India, USA, UAE, UK, Canada, Singapore, and Hong Kong, it now serves customers in 60+ countries. Prioritizing convenience, choice, and value, Travomint provides diverse flight, hotel, and vacation package options worldwide at competitive rates.

The Times Business Award honors the achievements of entrepreneurs and professionals. It recognizes leaders across various categories who have excelled in their fields. The awards ceremony was graced by Suniel Shetty, a well-known Indian film actor, known for his diverse roles.

