Trendsetter for Luxurious Banqueting Experience with iLeaf Banquets

September 8: Life is all about living to the fullest and celebrating each and every moment, so it is quite obvious that special occasions of our lives should be celebrated in a grand manner, but one thing that stops many of us from doing it is the huge expense that we have to incur for this purpose. There is no denying the fact that people have become more cautious in their approach to spending money after the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is also true that they don’t hesitate to spend money if they get complete value from it.

iLeaf Banquets, the premium chain of Banquets, has become the first choice for citizens of Mumbai & Thane for celebrating any special event of their lives, whether it is a wedding, first birthday of their child or any other family function because it’s a one-stop destination which is a perfect blend of luxury and affordability.

iLeaf Banquets was founded by two young mechanical engineers – Pratiesh Ambekar (Managing Director) and Abhishek Kadam (Director), who set up their venture on the philosophy of providing luxury to all as their banquets provide signature settings for all types of events and make them memorable for a lifetime. iLeaf Banquets offers a wide variety of luxurious facilities, world-class amenities by professionals and friendly staff along with a beautiful location and all these factors contribute in giving their clients an unforgettable and dazzling experience. Parking is quite a big concern whenever a person attends a function, but the founders have ensured that their clients need to be the least concerned about parking by providing ample space.

iLeaf Ritz Banquets, situated on the 3RD floor, R Mall Thane, has been serving a luxurious banqueting experience for the last 5 years and now iLeaf Grand Banquets, which is situated in the heart of Vashi, Ground floor Palm beach galleria mall, VASHI will carry the legacy forward.

iLeaf Ritz Banquets, Thane:

Luxurious iLeaf Ritz Banquets spreads across a 30,000 sq ft area and offers three exclusive banquets which can accommodate 100-1500 guests at one point in time. The lavishness of the premises, along with three plush makeover rooms and two changing rooms, instils the feeling of classiness in guests. Style, elegance, poise, and the manner in which attention is being given to each and every detail has made iLeaf Ritz Banquets one of the best options for people of Thane to celebrate their special occasion.

iLeaf Grand Banquets, Vashi:

As the name suggests, iLeaf Grand Banquets is an epitome of grandiose with three plush banquet halls, a spectacular courtyard with three greenrooms where people can take a break and relax for a while and three modern and advanced changing rooms. Spread in a 21,500 sq ft area, the premises can accommodate 100-1200 guests at one point in time and what makes it more special is its height which is 21 ft., as it further adds to the grandness of the event.

iLeaf Banquets is one of the best luxury Banquets of Thane and Vashi that is simply perfect for family functions as well as for corporate events.

Pratiesh Ambekar and Abhishek Kadam have been felicitated with Trendsetters 2022 for the superb work that they have done in the field of luxury banquets.

Since 2018, iLeaf Ritz Banquets has become a synonym of wonderful hospitality, and it has also won many awards, including:

1) Radio city – City Icon Awards 2018 “Excellence in Emerging Luxury Banquets.”

2) Midday Retail Icon Awards 2018 – “Emerging Luxury Banquets.”

3) Retail and Hospitality Award 2018 “Best Emerging Banquets.”

4) Times Icon Hospitality Awards 2019 “Popular Luxury Banquets.”

5) Hindustan Times Thane Ratna Awards “Luxurious Banquets” 2020.

6) Mid-day – Pride of Mumbai “Luxurious Banquets 2021.”

iLeaf Banquets is the name to remember whenever you have to organize a family function or a corporate event if you wish to make it impressive, exclusive, classy and magnificent, which people don’t forget for long! www.ileafritz.com

