Trescon's 12th 'Big CIO Show' to be held in Bengaluru, will bring together India's top IT minds

Global business events and consulting firm Trescon's 12th annual 'Big CIO Show' is scheduled to take place on Thursday here.

It will showcase the achievements of India's top Chief Information Officers, Chief Technological Officers, and IT leaders by offering a platform to share their captivating experiences and insightful lessons learned.

These IT decision-makers will explore their evolution from business enablers to growth accelerators, delving into the secrets of their success and unlocking new possibilities for the future. 'Big CIO Show' will act as a unique platform to network with the nation's top IT executives and inspire stories of triumph and innovation.

During the show, CIOs from various industries in India will have the opportunity to engage with highly regarded technology thought-leaders, experts, and innovators to find solutions to challenges in their professional and personal growth. The nation's top IT executives will come together to discuss the latest digital innovation trends and assess the state of the market, as well as address important business-centric concerns.

This one-of-a-kind occasion will feature the highly anticipated announcement of the world-renowned Big CIO Award winners, a special segment dedicated to recognizing and honoring the ground-breaking brilliance of the top IT mind and CIOs from around the country. The Big CIO Awards will celebrate exceptional leadership and significant contributions that leaders have made in their respective fields.

The event is set to host a captivating keynote presentation by Vikram Chauhan, Director & Head of Enterprise and Government Business, Intel India. Vikram will be speaking on the topic "Future Forward: Digitally Transformed India", shedding light on how India's tech landscape, business needs, and technology requirements are dynamically evolving. This promises to be an engaging and informative talk that will give attendees valuable insights into the future of technology in India.

Other key topics that will be discussed at Big CIO Show; Future of Digital India, which will explore the latest trends in the digital landscape. Beyond Digital Transformation, which will focus on how companies can evolve beyond just technology to truly transform their business models.

The Metaverse: The Limitless Possibilities for Brands will be another key focus, as industry leaders will explore the potential of this emerging technology for engaging customers and creating immersive brand experiences.

Additionally, the conference will delve into the theme of Humans with Machines: Unleashing Automation to Experience Innovation. Other important themes that will be discussed include Once in the Cloud, there is no turning back, as well as Going Green: Creating Sustainable Data Centers.

Finally, Security takes Center Stage where experts will discuss the latest trends and best practices for keeping data and systems secure, and the Maturity of 'everything-as-a-service,' or XaaS will be explored to understand the evolution of the concept and its current and future applications.

Big CIO Show has an impressive lineup of speakers who will be sharing their knowledge and expertise with attendees. Some of the top speakers include:

Sanjay Mohan, Group Chief Technology Officer, MakeMyTrip

Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Titan Company Ltd Vikram

Chauhan, Director & Head of Enterprise & Government Business, Intel India Abhinav Srivastava

Chief Information Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd (DICV) Kishore AK, Chief Technology Officer, ZEE5

Amit Kumar Verma, Chief Technology Officer, Practo

MonishKaul, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Zivame

Gaurav Bhalotia, Chief Technology Officer, udaan

AshutoshDabral, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Tata CLiQ

Sourav Das, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Aditya Birla Group - Essel Mining

Prashant Thakkar, Chief of Operations & Technology Officer, LIC Mutual Fund

Alexey Sidorov, Data Management Director, Chief Evangelist, Denodo

Karun Azhisur, Chief Information Officer, GE Gas Power Asia

Neeraj Chauhan, Chief Information Officer, PayU

Anup Vijay Daware, Chief Technology Officer, Hector Beverages Pvt Ltd (Paper Boat).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor