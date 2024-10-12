TRESemme Continues To Elevate Hair Styling at Lakme Fashion Week with an Exclusive Styling Studio

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 12: TRESemme showcased its latest hair styling innovations at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 with an exclusive Styling Studio. Throughout the event, fashion-forward guests experienced the magic of TRESemme's best-selling products, with the Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray and Keratin Smooth Serum taking center stage. These versatile products specially designed for Indian hair and a favorite among hair stylists, became the perfect companion for guests wanting to keep their hair looking flawless through a variety of heat styling techniques.

TRESemme Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray: Your Salon Experience in a Bottle

Whether it's a sleek blow-dry or a perfectly straightened style, the TRESemme Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray ensured that every guest left the Studio feeling like they had just stepped out of a salon. This versatile spray is a must-have for anyone who loves to style their hair. Used by expert stylists throughout Lakme Fashion Week, the product promises a salon-quality finish, whether you're prepping for an event or simply styling at home. Experience haircare magic like never before!

* Protects hair from heat damage up to 230°C

* Coats hair like a primer before heat styling

* Provides long-lasting hold and shine

* Acts as a UV filter, shielding hair from harmful sun exposure

* Controls frizz for up to 2 days

* Infused with Argan Oil for added smoothness

TRESemme Keratin Smooth Serum: The Ultimate Glam Essential

For those seeking a sleek, frizz-free finish, the Keratin Smooth Serum was a game changer. Infused with the goodness of Argan Oil, this serum is designed to tame frizz, making hair 2x smoother and stronger while providing long-lasting control for up to 48 hours, even in 80% humidity. Applied on damp hair, this serum protects hair from environmental stressors like UV rays and pollution while giving it a vibrant shine. From curly to damaged locks, the Keratin Smooth Serum catered to all hair types, ensuring every guest felt ready for their close-up.

* Controls frizz for up to 48 hours

* Enriched with Argan Oil, providing deep nourishment and vibrancy

* Offers heat protection, ideal for frequently heat-styled hair

* Acts as a shield against UV rays and pollution

As the official styling products of choice at Lakme Fashion Week, the Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray and Keratin Smooth Serum were instrumental in helping guests achieve runway-ready hair looks. From sleek waves to voluminous curls, the spray ensured that no matter the style, every guest's hair was protected and styled to perfection.

Speaking about the TRESemme Styling Studio, Sairam Subramanian, Vice President, Hair Care, said, "We are delighted to have showcased the transformative power of our Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray and Serum at Lakme Fashion Week. At TRESemme, our vision is to deliver salon-quality results to individuals everywhere, seamlessly blending professional-grade performance with everyday convenience. This platform allowed us to illustrate how our products can elevate personal styling to new heights, ensuring every user experiences the confidence of beautifully styled, protected hair."

Sharing his insight, Loic Chapoix, Celebrity Hair Stylist & TRESemme Brand Ambassador, said, "As a hairstylist, the TRESemme Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray and Keratin Smooth Serum are my absolute favorites for hair styling. The Heat Protect Spray is perfect for safeguarding hair from heat styling, ensuring it remains smooth and frizz-free, while the Serum delivers a polished finish that enhances any look. Together, they're must-haves for anyone serious about achieving professional, long-lasting results with every style, that too at the comfort of their home"

Available at Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, Flipkart, Purplle & TRESemme.in, the TRESemme Keratin Smooth-Heat Protect Spray and Keratin Smooth Serum are set to be your new go to products for hair styling.

