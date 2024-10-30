TRESemme Launches the Lamellar Gloss Range with Ananya Panday- Your Key to Salon-Grade Shine At The Comfort Of Your Home

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: Leading Hair Care innovation brand, TRESemme proudly launched its much-anticipated Lamellar Gloss Range at a star-studded event featuring Bollywood Actress and TRESemme Brand Ambassador, Ananya Panday. The event showcased the latest addition to TRESemme's lineup, including 3 differentiated products - a shampoo to cleanse your hair, conditioner to treat & a revolutionary gloss serum which together delivers 8x shine so that you can style your hair, the way you want whilst promising high-shine & salon-worthy finish. Designed to deliver a sleek, mirror-like shine, the range offers salon-quality results from the comfort of home, perfect for those seeking a flawless, high-gloss finish.

An Evening of Glamour, Expertise and Innovation

The event's panel discussion brought together a diverse group of voices, including TRESemme's Brand Ambassador Ananya Panday, Sairam Subramanian, Vice President, Hair Care, Unilever, Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix, and Beauty Editor & Content Creator Komal Basith, offering a dynamic perspective on the evolving world of haircare. The discussion highlighted the growing demand for "Gloss as a Trend", exploring how the shift from gloss in skincare to high-shine haircare products is transforming consumer desires. The panellists shared their insights on how today's consumers are increasingly seeking products that deliver that salon-fresh, glass-like shine at home, setting a new benchmark for hair care standards. They also discussed the role of beauty tech innovations, emphasizing how advanced formulations like lamellar technology are meeting these heightened expectations, making professional-grade results more accessible.

The event was an engaging mix of hairstyling demonstrations and industry insights. Celebrity stylist Loic Chapoix led a live hairstyling session, showcasing how the Lamellar Gloss Range can transform dull, frizzy hair into smooth, high-shine perfection.

The Lamellar Gloss Range: Pro-Grade, Trend-Inspired, Salon-Worthy

The TRESemme Lamellar Gloss Range is designed with advanced lamellar technology that targets the hair's surface, creating a smooth, reflective layer that enhances shine without weighing the hair down. Each product in the rangethe shampoo, conditioner, and glossworks in harmony to deliver a radiant, glass-like finish whilst making it appear that it laminates the hair. Inspired by salon trends, this range makes high-shine, glossy hair more accessible than ever, bringing professional-quality results into the hands of every beauty enthusiast.

* Gives 8x shine over ordinary non-conditioning shampoo

* Pro-Grade Performance: Formulated to deliver salon-like results, the range is ideal for achieving that high-shine, glass hair look.

* Trend-Inspired Technology: Incorporating lamellar technology, the range smooths and seals the hair's surface, creating a sleek, reflective finish.

* Lightweight Gloss: The Lamellar Gloss formula adds shine without heaviness, making it suitable for everyday use.

* Versatility: Perfect for all hair types, it provides a smooth, frizz-free finish, giving hair a boost of hydration and gloss.

Speaking about the launch, Sairam Subramanian, Vice President, Hair Care, Unilever said, "At TRESemme, we constantly strive to bring salon-quality innovations to our consumers, and the Lamellar Gloss Range is a true reflection of that commitment. With its advanced Lamellar technology, this range offers a unique way to achieve that coveted glass-hair look, delivering professional-grade shine and smoothness. It is the perfect choice for those seeking high-impact results with minimal effort, elevating everyday hair care to a professional standard"

TRESemme Brand Ambassador, Ananya Panday Shares Her Experience with the Lamellar Gloss Range "I'm thrilled to be part of this launch with TRESemme. The Lamellar Gloss Range is truly a game-changer for anyone who wants their hair to look like it's been styled by a professional. It's my go-to for achieving that smooth, high-shine look & glossy hair that's perfect for any occasion."

