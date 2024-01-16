Trevoc Group Sets its Sights on Gurgaon's Thriving Real Estate Market

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], January 16: Trevoc Group, an eminent developer renowned for its exceptional real estate projects, has announced ambitious plans to launch a series of luxurious residential, Grade-A office & retail spaces in Gurgaon. These upcoming projects, which will include some of the best offerings in the Millennium City, mark the company's expansion into one of the most prominent real estate markets in the region, covering Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and SPR.

Brimming with high potential for growth in real estate investment, Gurgaon has already earned a reputation as an IT-ITes hub, attracting high-net-worth earners and businesses. Its high per capita income, upscale infrastructure, and optimal connectivity make it a significant real estate destination for Trevoc Group. The company aims to redefine luxury living through its exceptional real estate projects, appealing to buyers globally.

Highlighting the significance of Gurgaon as an important real estate market for the company, Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, Trevoc Group said, "With two decades of experience in delivering world-class projects, we are excited about entering the key markets of Gurgaon. Committed to surpassing expectations, our upcoming luxurious Residential projects aim to make a substantial difference in the market and elevate the quality of life for our valued customers. We are all set to launch thoughtfully designed projects equipped with state-of-the-art features and amenities that cater to diverse needs and preferences."

A premier real estate brand, Trevoc Group is known for its dedication to innovation and luxury. The company's upcoming projects in Gurgaon are poised to offer a blend of sophisticated design, cutting-edge amenities, and sustainable features that resonate with the city's discerning clientele. Trevoc Group aims to establish a new paradigm for luxury living in Gurgaon, setting the stage for a sustainable and vibrant future.

The Chawla family, driving Trevoc Group, has a heritage dating back to the 1940s. Their legacy spans three generations and has left an indelible mark on the corporate landscape. Notably, their pivotal role in 'Prestige Quartz' marked a turning point in the electronics industry. They introduced Quartz Technology to India and forged collaborative partnerships. Their visionary approach and commitment to excellence propelled them to become the largest manufacturer of clock movements in India during the 1990s. They dominated the electronics industry with clocks, TV tuners, radios, and other cutting-edge products.

Trevoc Group is a prominent real estate developer with a rich history of successful ventures in the industry. Recognized for its commitment to excellence and innovation, Trevoc Group specializes in constructing luxurious residential and commercial projects that redefine modern living and commercial spaces. With a legacy built on trust and quality, Trevoc Group is dedicated to delivering projects that cater to the diverse needs and aspirations of its customers. Each development by Trevoc Group is meticulously designed to offer a blend of luxury, innovation, and comfort, reflecting the company's ethos of creating exceptional environments for living and working.

For more information, please visit www.trevocgroup.com.

