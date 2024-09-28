TREVOC Wins Big with Three Prestigious Awards at Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2024 - North

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 28: TREVOC, a leading Gurugram-based luxury real estate developer, clinched three prestigious awards at Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2024North, proving its unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in the real estate sector. The event, held on September 26th, 2024, at Hotel Leela Ambience, Gurugram, brought together distinguished real estate developers and professionals who shared their knowledge and insights about the industry.

The group's luxury project, TREVOC Royal Residences, was awarded "Ultra Luxury-Lifestyle Project of the Year" and "Project Launch of the Year" for its unmatched luxury and lifestyle offerings, setting a benchmark in high-end living. In addition, the group's creative and innovative launch strategy was recognized with "Innovative Marketing Concept of the Year", underscoring its unique marketing efforts.

Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC, said, "We are incredibly honoured to receive these awards, which are a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to setting new benchmarks in the luxury real estate sector. These awards fuel our drive to continue offering world-class real estate experiences and inspire us to innovate."

Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC, added, "At TREVOC, we believe that luxury goes beyond aesthetics; it's about creating spaces that enhance the quality of life for our residents and contribute positively to the environment. These awards reflect our dedication to curating homes that resonate with our buyers' lifestyles."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor