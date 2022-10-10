Tricity's 23-year-old Arshiya Sareen crowned Miss Globe India 2022

Arshiya Sareen, 23 and alumna of Dr SS Bhatnagar UICET, Panjab University, Chandigarh has brought laurels to the tricity by winning the coveted title of Miss Globe India 2022 at Jaipur recently.

Arshiya is from Panchkula.

Now, she is preparing for the mega global pageant - Miss Globe, which will be held on October 15, 2022 in Albania.

An extremely delighted Arshiya dedicates her feat to her parents and her mentors - Anjli and Alesia. "My parents - Mrs Ranju and Parveen Kumar and mentors - Anjli and Alesia Ma'ams have been my rock from day one when I started preparing myself for the Miss Celeste India pageant in which I was declared Miss Globe India 2022," she said.

"They propelled me forward and helped me cross a major milestone towards my ultimate goal. I have learnt a lot about pageantry from Cocoaberry's training," she said.

"Cocoaberry is one of the best academies in India. I feel it is so beautiful to have mentors like Alesia and Anjli ma'ams, who give constant support and teach you like your own mother. I really thank them from the bottom of my heart to be the pillars of my strength always," she said.

Asked about her role model, she said that my role model is my mom. "Her strength to do things no matter what the situation is inspires me a lot. She is a woman of substance with personification of ageless beauty, selfless love, purity and dignity," she said.

Talking about her preparation for the future beauty contest, Arshiya said: "I have faith in my ability to conquer any obstacle by virtue of my dogged persistence. I would like to do my best and bring honour to my country."

Reflecting further on her future plans, Arshiya said: "My future plan is after winning the crown and making my country proud I always want to make a mark in society. I will work for the under-privileged sections of society at the bigger level."

In her message to young girls who wish to participate in pageants, Arshiya said: "Follow your heart is the advice I give to young women. Nothing will make you more fulfilled and happier than going after what you truly want. The power of passion takes you to greater heights and transforms your spirit."

This story is provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor