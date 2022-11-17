Trident Group Chairman Emeritus Padmashree Rajinder Gupta honored by Income Tax Department

The Income Tax department felicitated Trident Group Chairman Emeritus Padmashree Rajinder Gupta in recognition of being the highest taxpayer (Textile Sector) of North West Region for the Assessment Year 2022-23 and in acknowledgment of his contribution towards nation-building. The Income Tax department has also given Gupta a Samman Patra, an honor certificate.

The Award was presented to him in a function organized today at Chandigarh by Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Parneet Singh Sachdev (IRS).

Rajinder Gupta is presently also designated as Chairman, of the Board of Governors - Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), Chandigarh, Chandigarh, Chairman of Advisory Council of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Himachal Pradesh of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI)., Vice Chairman, Punjab State Economic Policy & Planning Board in the Rank of Cabinet Minister. He has been serving on the Cleveland Clinic International Leadership Board.

Trident Limited (NSE: TRIDENT; BSE: 521064) is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 3 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarns, Bath & Bed Linens) and Paper (Wheat Straw based) manufacturer. Trident's towels, yarns, bed sheets, and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India. Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands; the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

The Company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper, and Chemicals with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. For more information, log on to:

