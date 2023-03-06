Trident Group launches its Flagship "Takshashila Programme" to provide opportunities to the youth of India in an inclusive manner

Trident Group's flagship program "Takshashila Centre for Excellence" has opened its doors for candidates with more than 3 years of relevant experience. The program is an endeavour to provide opportunities to the youth of India in an inclusive manner and has given opportunities to thousands of youngsters to 'Earn, Learn and Grow'.

Under the Takshashila Learning program, youth of India who are less than 25 years of age with 3 years of experience (graduating class of 2018 and beyond) or are professionally qualified with graduation/ 3+ years diploma with consistent academic proficiency throughout (60 per cent and above) in their field of choice are eligible for the program and can apply. Moreover, special preference will be given to women with 50 per cent seats reserved for them & special consideration for youth from rural/economically weaker families, national level sports players and sole earners.

The vision of the program is to create a platform where rural India comes forward to make their dreams come true, improve their quality of life and economic well-being. It looks forward to welcome talent that shows promise, passion, and perseverance to bring a positive change.

Elaborating the program, Trident Group founder and Chairman Emeritus Padma Shree Rajinder Gupta said, "Trident's belief in the potential of youth; our 'Yuva" is unwavering and we believe that the youth deserve better opportunities to learn usable skills early on. We are committed to providing these opportunities and Takshashila Centre for Excellence has groomed over 10,000 youngsters so far. Thousands of young boys and girls from the remotest corners of the country have not only been a part of our Takshashila journey, but many of them are now leading different functions/focus factories and locations and making us proud!"

"Our motto - "Earn Learn Grow" embodies our philosophy where our focus is on helping members acquire the knowledge, skills and attitude so that while they earn, they learn and since the journey is a continuous one they also grow, both, personally and professionally," he added.

The people who join through Takshashila program are placed at entry-level positions across all functions such as Operations, SCM, Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Branding, External Affairs, Corporate functions, etc. for any of their businesses and locations and can get an annual pay package of upto Rs. 18 lacs plus unlimited performance earnability.

A systematic and scientific approach is followed to attract bright and high-potential talent. Candidates can apply for this program on Trident's website: https://bit.ly/3HN29LC. Once applications are received on the portal, the process begins with an Online Aptitude Test and a Psychometric profiling of all applicants. It is then followed by On-Site simulation assessment activities that could include role play, case studies and in-depth personal interviews. All applicants are given a realistic job preview by extending an invitation to visit the business and plant locations and get a first-hand experience of what their future workspace would comprise of. Transparency is ensured in the entire process and is designed in a manner to eliminate any human bias.

Once selected, there is a custom on-boarding and induction process. The on-boarding is done in small batches to accentuate the experience for new members and extensive learning is provided on various such topics which help in expanding the understanding of business principles and processes. The focus is on smooth transition from 'Campus to Corporate'.

To help the new members settle in their new roles, a buddy is assigned to them for successful onboarding and induction. This allows the existing member to develop their communication skills and also share their knowledge and experience.

Trident Limited is the flagship Company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Towel & Bedsheets) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident's towel, yarn, bed sheets and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of consumers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textile in India. Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands, the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

The Company operates in four major business segments: Yarn, Towel, Bedsheets and Paper & Chemicals with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

For more information, please visit www.tridentindia.com

