Tries, Sighs and Lullabies: The Untold Stories of Infertility by Dr Anjali Malpani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Though the first IVF baby is now over 40 years old, there are still many myths and misconceptions which surround infertility and its medical treatment. This is partly because of the social stigma that infertility carries, as a result of which it is still shrouded in secrecy and old wives' tales!

The best way to bust myths is to educate people through storytelling, because stories are sticky!

Dr Anjali Malpani is a pioneer in the field of fertility treatment in India and successfully captures the emotional, physical, and social dimensions of these complex stories in the book. Through her empathetic and resonant writing, she provides an honest look at the traumas and triumphs involved in the journey of infertility. The book also brings up issues about the patriarchial society and its judgment of infertility, especially when it comes to women.

Praise for the Book

"The book is a powerful nudge for change at the social and policy level. A must-read!" - Rohini Nilekani.

"Children are your greatest joy on earth and your biggest wealth. I cannot thank Dr Anjali enough for giving me these in my life." - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Padma Shri awardee, Indian billionaire business magnate, stock trader and investor.

"As I finished reading the book, all I could do was echo the same words from a moment long gone by but never forgotten, 'Thank you, Anjali.'" - Rajesh Jain, Technology entrepreneur, founder of Netcore Cloud, and a pioneer in Asia's dotcom revolution.

The book is available at all leading book stores and at Amazon.

For reviews, author interviews and book excerpts, please write to:

Dr Aniruddha Malpani

Malpani Infertility Clinic, Jamuna Sagar, SBS Road, Colaba

Mumbai 400 005. India

Our website is www.drmalpani.com.

Clinic Mobile: 9867441589

WhatsApp us at wa.me/919867441589/

