Tripura: Tata STRIVE to set up skill development centre for tribal youth empowerment

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 18 : Tata STRIVE, a prominent initiative of the Tata Group focused on skill development, is set to establish a state-of-the-art skill development centre in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) region.

The new centre will specifically target the hospitality sector, aiming to provide comprehensive training and career opportunities for tribal youth.

In a recent communication, Ameya Vanjari, Chief Operating Officer of Tata STRIVE, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration in a letter addressed to CK Jamatia, Chief Executive Officer of TTAADC.

Vanjari conveyed appreciation for TTAADC's proactive approach and highlighted the alignment between TTAADC's commitment to empowering tribal youth and Tata STRIVE's mission to foster skill development and career growth.

The initiative will see collaboration between TTAADC, Tata STRIVE, and Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the hospitality arm of the Tata Group.

IHCL is dedicated to supporting livelihoods through skilling initiatives, notably through its 'Paathya' programme.

"We are positive and excited to be a part of this project aimed at empowering the youth of the region through skill development and training," Vanjari stated.

She further emphasised that the project is aligned with IHCL's commitment to supporting livelihoods via skilling initiatives.

As a preliminary step, Tata STRIVE plans to conduct a visit to Agartala in June to inspect the facilities identified by TTAADC for the establishment of the centre.

"This visit will allow us to better understand the possibilities, discuss options, and draft plans," Vanjari mentioned in her letter.

The visit aims to solidify infrastructure collaboration, and outline operational and financial plans for the centre.

The proposed centre will offer specialised courses in hospitality, intending to equip the youth with the skills necessary to thrive in the industry.

The partnership underscores a significant commitment to enhancing career prospects for underprivileged youth in Tripura.

Tata STRIVE looks forward to working closely with TTAADC to ensure the successful implementation of the project and to make a substantial impact on the community.

The collaboration is poised to be a significant step towards creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and fostering economic development in the region.

