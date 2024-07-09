triQUIP Sports Brings FIFA-Certified Playermaker Technology to Indian Football Teams

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: triQUIP Sports, India's premier sports goods e-commerce platform, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Playermaker, a leading global sports technology company. This collaboration aims to introduce Playermaker's cutting-edge AI wearable technology to football teams across India, revolutionizing player performance and game strategy.

Playermaker's AI wearable tracker, which straps to football boots, provides unparalleled insights into player performance by monitoring technical and physical data. This includes players skills such as Dribbling and Speed, plus time on the ball, technical balance, kicking velocity, speed, distance, acceleration, and changes of direction. Unlike traditional upper-body wearables like GPS tracking vests, Playermaker's lower-limb system offers deeper insights into performance due to its position on the boot. It delivers detailed performance analytics, helping players and coaches identify strengths and areas for improvement, which enables tailored training programs. The instant availability of the data provided empowers players to make informed decisions during training and matches, enhancing tactical planning and execution. Moreover, young footballers can benefit immensely from these insights, fostering their development and helping them reach their full potential.

Playermaker's technology has also been awarded certification by FIFA under the Electronic Performance and Tracking Systems (EPTS) FIFA Quality Programme. This marks the first time wearable lower limb tracking systems have been approved for use in official matches.

Playermaker's technology is already utilized by over 200 clubs and academies worldwide, including Manchester City, Benfica, Liverpool, and Norwich City and more. FIFA's innovation programme has praised Playermaker for its cost-efficient data collection and simplified analysis, making advanced tracking technologies accessible across various levels of football.

triQUIP Sports, committed to offering authentic and top-quality sports, is the ideal partner to introduce Playermaker to the Indian market. With its extensive reach and dedicated focus on sports excellence, triQUIP Sports will ensure that football teams across India can access and benefit from Playermaker's innovative AI wearable technology. Additionally, Playermaker can be conveniently purchased from triQUIP Sports' online store www.triQUIPsports.com

This partnership marks a significant step towards elevating the standard of football in India. By integrating Playermaker's technology into training regimes, Indian football teams can achieve new heights of performance and competitiveness on both national and international stages. "We are thrilled to bring Playermaker's groundbreaking technology to India," said Darshan Dave, Co-Founder at triQUIP Sports. "This collaboration will empower Indian footballers with the tools they need to enhance their game, prevent injuries, and achieve excellence. We are proud to facilitate the adoption of this cutting-edge technology in India, aiming to foster a new era of football excellence."

"Playermaker is thrilled to announce our partnership with triQUIP Sports, a pivotal step in expanding our footprint in India," said Dor Paldi, VP at PlayerMaker. "This collaboration is set to empower footballers of all ages across India, enabling them to make smarter decisions, enhance their development, and elevate their game to new heights in the sport we all love

About triQUIP Sports

triQUIP Sports is India's premier e-commerce platform for authentic sportswear, gear, and sports tech, recognized by the Government of India's Startup India Initiative. We offer a comprehensive range of products from top national and international brands, covering over 20 sports, including football, triathlon, pickleball, cricket, and more. Our partnerships with over 150 renowned brands such as Puma, Asics, Skechers, Giant, Northwave, Hyperice, 2XU and many more, ensuring top-quality products for every athlete's needs. Whether you're seeking the latest in sportswear, advanced gear, or innovative sports technology, triQUIP Sports is your go-to destination.

About Playermaker

Playermaker is a global leader in sports technology, specializing in wearable motion sensors that provide comprehensive performance data for footballers. By delivering real-time insights, Playermaker helps athletes and coaches optimize performance and reduce injury risks.

