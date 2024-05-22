Triumphs and Tenacity at the 11th Firefox MTB Shimla showcases India's Soaring Love for Mountain Biking & Adventure Sports

ATK

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 22: The 11th Firefox MTB Himalaya Shimla 2024, organized by Firefox Bikes LTD in collaboration with MTB Himalaya, concluded with resounding success and thrilling moments. The event witnessed an unprecedented gathering of 140 mountain bikers from 45 cities across India and 5 countries, showcasing their skills and determination on challenging terrains.

Organized by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), the competition was held in an MTB-XCM/XCO style race, open to both amateurs and professionals. Riders embarked on a grueling journey spanning 130 KM over two days, surmounting 3000 vertical meters through jeep roads, single tracks, and forest climbs. This edition was distinguished not just by the rugged track but also by the diverse participation, embodying the spirit of mountain biking and adventure.

Featuring a completely New Route and Format, the race passed through forest trails of Kufri Wildlife Sanctuary, Chail Wildlife Sanctuary, and the pristine forests of Mashobra. Held in 7 categories with the highest-ever women participation of 16 riders, the event showcased the youngest rider at the age of 11 and the oldest rider at 63 years of age.

"This year's race in Shimla embodies the surging enthusiasm for mountain biking and adventure sports sweeping across India," expressed Sriram, CEO of Firefox Bikes LTD. "It transcends being merely a race; it mirrors a dynamic cultural shift towards embracing the great outdoors, pushing boundaries, and embracing new challenges. Witnessing riders from diverse backgrounds, spanning different ages and experiences, underscores the inclusive essence of this exhilarating sport."

He continued, "The presence of top-tier riders heightened the race's atmosphere, infusing it with tangible excitement and fostering an unparalleled sense of competition. Their expertise, determination, and unwavering passion not only ignited fellow participants but also stood as a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence within the mountain biking fraternity. Their participation highlights the event's significance as a platform for showcasing the finest talents and pushing the boundaries of achievement in this thrilling realm of adventure sports."

Out of the 140 participants for the MTB Shimla, winners emerged in each category as follows:

* Men's Elite: Akash Sherpa, Atul, Nikhil Thakur

* Men's Junior (16-19 yrs): Ayush Negi, Yugal Thakur, Parvaiz Ahmad Mir

* Men's Master (40-55 yrs): Sunil Barongpa, Amit Baliyan, Amrinder Singh Bajwa

* Men's Grand Master (56 or above): Anil Kapila, Kailash Chand Meena, Masheshwar Dutt

* Men's Sub-Junior (15 or below): Ashwin Rauthan, Karthikay Kainthola, Aarav Thakur

* Women's Elite (20-39 yrs): Priyanka Mehta, Sandhya Mourya, Divija Sood

The total prize money for the event amounted to Rs 5 Lakhs. Additionally, the event offered free entry to all national podium winners to promote young MTB talent in India, with 50 athletes selected through the Road to Himalaya races to further promote talent in India.

The thrilling journey of the 11th edition concluded with Stage 2 at Potter's Hill, where riders showcased remarkable determination and grit, making every pedal stroke count in their quest for victory.

