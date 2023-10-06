Trivedi Kurtis: Redefining Office Attire with Affordable Elegance and Global Impact

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 6: In a world where time is precious and first impressions matter, Trivedi Exim proudly introduces its latest textile brand, "Trivedi Kurtis", a thoughtful solution to empower working women by providing them with affordable, comfortable, and elegant office attire. The grand launch is scheduled for November 5th, 2023, and it will initially focus on establishing a strong presence with a strategic focus on major metropolitan areas, followed by expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Their initial rollout will concentrate on 2-3 key metro cities to establish a solid foundation. To expand its reach and connect with a broader target audience during the upcoming festive seasons, the brand will harness the power of social media marketing, utilizing platforms such as Facebook Ads and Google Ads.

The brand has earned a distinguished reputation for its unwavering dedication to excellence. This commitment is evident in their meticulous selection of the highest-quality cotton, ensuring both visual appeal and day-long comfort in their kurtis. They have made excellence accessible to working professionals through various means, including B2B partnerships for elegant uniforms, select retail outlets worldwide, and a strong presence on social media. Their primary focus markets include the UAE, USA, UK, and Malaysia.

Acknowledging the unique challenges faced by today's professionals, Trivedi Exim offers a range of 100% cotton A-Line Kurtis. These kurtis have been certified by the prestigious B-Tex Laboratory in Surat, India. Remarkably, they start at just Rs. 899, making them an affordable choice for women looking to conquer their busy days with confidence and style. With an extensive customer base of more than 300 overseas clients, they maintain a close collaboration with Arihant Courier Services Pvt. Ltd., a reputable courier company based in Surat, Gujarat, which ensures smooth and reliable global deliveries for their valued customers.

"We are thrilled to introduce Trivedi Kurtis and extend my gratitude to our dedicated team and our valued customers who have experienced the Trivedi Kurtis difference. Together, we are redefining office attire and helping individuals feel their best in every aspect of their professional lives", says Varun Madhusudan Trivedi, Founder of Trivedi Exim.

Varun Madhusudan Trivedi, the visionary founder of this textile brand, is the driving force behind its success. With a background as a Certified Financial Planner and valuable experience gained from working at prestigious institutions such as IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd. and Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd., Trivedi leverages his expertise to make critical decisions for the brand.

Trivedi Kurtis is on a mission to empower working professionals through their affordable and stylish clothing options, instilling confidence and poise in their customers. Their ambitious goal is to expand their reach and serve more than 3,000 working professionals in the upcoming financial years, helping individuals achieve an elegant and professional look without breaking the bank.

Committed to accessibility, Trivedi Kurtis strives to make quality and style available to all, ensuring that their customers feel their best in every aspect of their professional lives. With a dedicated team of 5 employees, Trivedi Kurtis has already made a notable impact in the UAE, particularly in Dubai's Meena Bazaar, where they have garnered a B2B customer base of over 260+ working professionals who have experienced the transformative effect of Trivedi Kurtis on their daily attire and confidence.

In their current venture, the brand extends their services globally, operating as a distinctive, fair trade segment within the Kurti-Textile industry. They take immense pleasure in presenting their products to customers and sincerely hope that the recipients derive as much delight from them as they themselves do.

Visit the website at https://trivediexports.com to browse the latest collections.

