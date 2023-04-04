Trontek introduces Lithium Phosphate (LFP) battery to its product range

New Delhi [India], April 4 (/NewsVoir): Trontek, India's first and largest EV battery manufacturer today announced introducing Lithium Phosphate (LFP) battery to its range of EV batteries. With this, the company has become one of the first in India to have its range of LFP and NMC batteries AIS-certified in both phases, in compliance with the EV battery standards set by MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) in September last year.

The company has cleared the rigorous testing process for Lithium Iron (NMC) as well as Lithium Phosphate (LFP) battery range. The phase-2 certification means that Trontek's Li-ion batteries now meet stringent safety requirements for battery safety, reliability, and performance. These include thermal protection, audio-visual warning systems and IPX7, including smart BMS and Smart CAN enabled chargers.

Commenting on this feat, Samrath Kochar, Founder & CEO of Trontek said, "It is a major milestone for us as we become one of the first to achieve the AIS-156 certification for our entire range of e-2W and e-3W batteries, and also have approval for our LFP battery chemistry. This is a major milestone that we have achieved well in time, complying with the new norms, and ensuring a safe EV ecosystem in the country. The rigorous certification process involves comprehensive tests to ensure that our batteries can withstand various factors, while assuring customers of their safety and reliability."

Trontek's NMC batteries offer up to 3.6 KWh for E2W while LFP batteries offer 1.5 kWh to 3.64 kWh for E2W, and 5.35 KWh to 10.7 for E3W.

The new compliant NMC batteries have completed over 50,000 Km on-road testing validation for E2W and, and LFP batteries have completed 75000 Km for E2W-E3W correspondingly.

"Trontek has been pioneering tech innovation in EV batteries for years, and our primary aim is to provide safe products that customers can completely rely upon. The government has been persistent in promoting ease of manufacturing and encouraging innovation in the battery manufacturing segment, be it in terms of providing subsidies or even amending the EV battery testing standards and implementing them," said Kochar.

It is noteworthy that Trontek was one of the first compes to receive AIS 156 certification in the first phase of AIS 156, last year. With the second phase certification, Trontek has further cemented its position as a leader in the EV battery space in India, and is committed to providing safe and reliable batteries for the country's growing EV ecosystem.

Trontek is leading the Li-ion battery manufacturing space in India with an installed capacity of 1 GWh and utilisation of 0.7 GWh manufacturing capacity in NCR. The company has an integrated Li-ion battery manufacturing unit in Delhi, a manufacturing unit in Sonipat, Haryana, and a R&D and Design Center in Bangalore. The company produces 15,000 to 17,000 li-ion batteries for electric 2Ws and 1,500 to 2,000 units for electric 3Ws every month, with their capacity ranging from 2 KWh to 10 KWh.

Sensing the advent of clean battery technologies globally, Trontek is credited with the tag of being the first company in India to introduce batteries for EVs in 2013, and subsequently introduced the first batch of Li-ion batteries for EVs in 2017. The first-mover advantage helped Samrath Kochar, Founder & CEO of Trontek, gain foothold in the fast-growing EV battery space and led him to establish his company as one of the most credible brands offering world-class products in India.

