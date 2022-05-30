Troy Gaming Guild launches in India to Foster Play2Earn movement in India

, the largest community of gamers in the MENA region, is launching in India. India is a huge market and Troy gaming guild is fostering this new wave of play2earn games in India.

Play2Earn games are the ones that are available on the blockchain and people can earn money daily in crypto by playing these games. These games are helping many Indian gamers earn a livelihood and are also an additional source of income for many.

India has been identified as a potential market by the Troy Guild. They describe themselves as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that invests in virtual assets which have yield generating capabilities, particularly play-to-earn games.

has an active in India, where people can avail these opportunities. Discord is a popular social networking tool for gaming and web3 communities across the world.

Achievements of Troy Gaming Guild:

- They have offered 100+ scholarships

- You can earn USD 10+ per hour by playing games with Troy Guild

- They are supporting multiple play2earn games and are adding new ones

- USD 450 is the average monthly income for a scholar

- Present games on Troy are Infinite Arcade, Pegaxy, Axie Infinity, Cyball, Crabada and counting

We reached out to Mert Devenci (CEO of Troy Gaming Guild); he had a lot to share about the web3 landscape in India & the market potential. He said "Gaming in India has always been big and global players are viewing it as a potential market. With the NFT revolution around gaming, like Troy, we are bringing NFT access to the Indian gaming community so that the gamers can enjoy the future of games."

He further added "After India, we're seeing the Middle East and Africa as important markets for expansion. Our present objective in India is to give earning opportunities to the gaming community. They can connect with us easily through our or "

Murat Balci has been a scholar with Troy Guild since 2022, he said "Troy Guild changed my life. I have been a gamer since I was 14. Before I was not able to earn USD 250 on my 9-5 job. Now, I am able to earn USD 1,000 a month doing what I love: playing games."

It is beyond doubt that the web3 gaming industry in India will continue to expand. Indian gamers, creators and gaming guilds like Troy will have a huge role to play in this billion-dollar industry. | Troy Guild India Discord Server Link -

