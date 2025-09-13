True Hope Foundation Becomes The First Crowdfunding Platform to Lead Flood Relief in Vrindavan with 18 Rescue Boats

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 13: In the aftermath of the Yamuna floods that have engulfed large parts of Vrindavan, leaving homes destroyed and families stranded, the True Hope Foundation has emerged as the first crowdfunding platform to not only raise funds digitally, but to physically reach the disaster zone with critical, life-saving aid.

Since 6th September, the foundation's volunteers and staff have been working tirelessly on the ground every single day. With 18 fully equipped rescue boats, each carrying emergency supplies worth ₹1.5 lakh, the foundation has been able to extend immediate relief to hundreds of families affected by the devastating floods.

These boats are not just transporting stranded residents to safer areas they are carrying survival. Each relief kit is carefully curated to address both urgent and ongoing needs in a crisis situation. Items include sanitary pads, mosquito nets, Odomos, essential medicines, ration kits, ready-to-eat meals, bottled water, Frootis, and hygiene essentials like shampoo.

Every element is chosen with the intention of ensuring health, dignity, and survival for families who, within hours, lost everything to rising floodwaters.

Floods in Vrindavan have worsened over the past week, submerging homes, cutting off access to food and drinking water, and creating immediate public health risks due to stagnant water and mosquito breeding.

Women, children, and the elderly are especially vulnerable, with no access to sanitary products, clean drinking water, or emergency medical care. Recognising these urgent needs, True Hope Foundation moved swiftly turning from a digital crowdfunding platform into a first responder relief organisation on the ground.

"Crowdfunding is often seen only as digital fundraising, but today it has become a lifeline on the ground. True Hope Foundation is proving that a crowdfunding platform like ours can be the first responders in emergencies reaching people directly when they need us the most." said Kuldeep Khatri, Director, True Hope Foundation

The floods have disrupted daily life, but they have also revealed the importance of community-driven initiatives. Unlike traditional aid mechanisms, which often takes time to mobilise, the True Hope Foundation leveraged its existing community of supporters and donors to deploy funds rapidly. This agility allowed the organisation to purchase supplies in bulk, deploy them onto boats, and reach affected communities without delay.

Each day since the disaster struck, the foundation's team has launched rescue and relief missions. Not only have they been delivering essentials but they have also been evacuating stranded residents, providing first-aid treatment, and ensuring families can access at least two meals a day.

In disaster-hit zones where larger organisations are still planning logistics, True Hope Foundation has already established itself as a frontline responder.

The scale of work being carried out is immense. True Hope Foundation is walking through flooded streets, entering water-logged homes, and extending the lifeline of humanity. Despite the challenges, going through waist-deep water, navigating blocked roads, and battling the threat of disease, they are reaching families who have been completely cut off.

Now, the foundation is calling on individuals, organisations, and institutions to continue supporting this relief work. Every contribution made to the crowdfunding platform is directly translated into aid that reaches a family in Vrindavan: a ration kit, a mosquito net, a pack of sanitary pads, or even a rescue boat that can carry dozens of people to safety.

For residents of Vrindavan, the sight of a True Hope Foundation boat arriving in their flooded lane is more than just a delivery of essentials; it is the arrival of hope itself. Families waiting on rooftops or trapped in submerged homes are greeted not by helplessness, but by people who have chosen to act, who have chosen compassion over delay.

As the crisis unfolds, True Hope Foundation remains committed to staying on the ground, increasing their relief efforts, and ensuring that no family is left behind. The organisation believes that crowdfunding has evolved from being a financial tool to becoming a humanitarian force: one capable of transforming donations into immediate, life-saving action.

With boats deployed, medical aid distributed, and volunteers working day and night, the foundation has set a precedent for how digital platforms can move beyond raising money to delivering relief directly to disaster-hit areas.

The Yamuna floods have tested the resilience of Vrindavan, but with efforts like these, they are also highlighting the power of collective action.

For more information or to contribute to True Hope Foundation's ongoing flood relief work, please visit https://truehopefoundation.in/

