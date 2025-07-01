Truecaller Ads Launches 'Truecaller Play', a New Suite of Interactive Mobile Ad Formats for Brands

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 1: Truecaller Ads, the advertising arm of the leading global communications platform, announced the launch of Truecaller Play : a comprehensive suite of rich media advertising solutions designed to transform how brands connect with consumers in today's mobile-first environment.

Over the past year, Truecaller Ads has consistently introduced new and improved offerings to meet the evolving needs of digital marketers. Truecaller Play is the latest addition, perfectly complementing the platform's existing high-impact, top-of-the-funnel solutions the 3 billion daily Roadblock and Truecaller Masthead,, all these powered by first-party data that ensures precision targeting at scale; allowing brands to reach the right audiences at the right time.

Truecaller Play provides advertisers with a powerful toolkit of video-first, interactive, and immersive ad formats that integrate seamlessly into the Truecaller app experience. This enables brands to create more engaging, high-recall brand moments during critical points of user attentionwhen distractions are minimal and intent is high.

With over 10,000 advertisers globally and more than 5 billion daily brand impressions, Truecaller has established itself as a performance-driven platform. Now, with the launch of Play, advertisers can go beyond traditional display and tap into dynamic creative formats that foster meaningful, long-term consumer engagement.

Hemant Arora, VP, Global Ad Sales Business, Truecaller, said, "At Truecaller ads, we've always believed that trust and utility are the cornerstones of meaningful engagement. With Truecaller Play, we're not just introducing another ad product; we're offering brands a rare opportunity to connect during moments of genuine user focus. It's about placing your story exactly where attention is highest and distractions are lowest. That's the power and promise of Truecaller Play."

Key Features of Truecaller Play for advertisers:

* Custom Rich Media Formats: From standard video to custom-built cinematic experiences, Truecaller Play offers a wide range of ad formats tailored to specific business goals, from building awareness to driving action.

* Native Experience: Ads blend seamlessly into the familiar Truecaller interface, creating a smooth user journey that feels natural.

* In-House Creative Support: Truecaller Ads provides internal creative support to help brands develop custom rich media ads.

* Precision Targeting at Scale: Using Truecaller's unique first-party data, advertisers can accurately reach high-intent audiences on a massive scale.

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Advertising the primary revenue stream for Truecaller. Truecaller Ads serves 5 billion impressions every day and is trusted by over 10,000 brands.

