TRUGlobal Software Pvt. Ltd. expands its footprints

(L to R) Ibrahim Sharif, Founder, TrueGlobal and Famous Cricketer Robin Uthappa inaugurated TrueGlobal software new operation centre in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 19: TRUGlobal, a leading IT services provider having headquarters in Dublin CA, US and multiple offices in other US locations and Bangalore now has expanded its operations in Pune City.

TRUGlobal is a top global IT services firm working with a diverse clientele across the world including many Fortune 500 Companies. TRUGlobal is well renowned to solve complex business challenges for their clients through rich industry knowledge and vast experience of implementing thought leadership enabled end-to-end solution architecture.

The facility was inaugurated at the hands of Ibrahim Sharif, Founder & CEO, TrueGlobal and Famous Cricketer Robin Uthappa. Also present on the occasion was, new operation head for in Pune. Also present was Zaid Mahvi, VP of Global Delivery TrueGlobal.

TRUGlobal has worked with some of the world’s best companies like Facebook, Twitter, Nvidia, LinkedIn, Penumbra, Symantec, Genentech and more. TRUGlobal has its headquarters in Dublin CA, with offices in Dallas TX, Washington DC, and Global Operations Centre in Bangalore. TRUGlobal is now coming up with a new state-of-the-art office in central India’s IT Hub Pune, to help expand their global footprint.

Mr. Ibrahim Shariff, Founder and CEO of TRUGlobal expressed his pleasure in opening and said, “The new Pune office “Coming to Pune will help us expand our operations and aid us in aligning with our client’s goals and objectives for better and efficient delivery.

He further said, “Our teams in Pune will be working on cutting-edge technological solutions involving the very latest and sophisticated applications in the domain of AI/ML, RPA, Immersive virtual reality, while boosting Cloud transformation and mitigating threats by fortifying security solutions. To give a glimpse, we are extremely excited to be working on an autonomous car project which will disrupt the driver-less car space, along with a very intuitive rehabilitation tool utilizing immersive virtual reality. Coming to Pune was a natural choice for us. Pune, being a world renowned industrial and IT hub, the city offered great infrastructure, vibrant culture, while providing access to India’s best academic institutions.”

TRUGlobal has a turnover of INR 200 crores and registered an impressive growth of 215% in the last financial year. TRUGlobal’s operations centre in Pune has 102+ seating capacity, the future plan of the company is to add twice as more seats to their Pune operations in coming years. This will help them scale-up and adapt to solve their customer’s business and technological challenges.

About TRUGlobal: TRUGlobal is a top global IT services firm servicing client across Fortune 500 Companies. A customer centric technology company with a laser focus on delivering excellence with the right blend of skill, competency, and passion, with well-defined processes enabling quality delivery, best suited for global customers.

A young dynamic and energetic entrepreneur, who is a truly techno-business leader. A leader who strongly believes in doing right things with highest morale. He is driven by a passion to build the company on the fundamental principles of commitment, trust, and excellence. Ibrahim is a well-known name in the technology circle of Silicon Valley.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor