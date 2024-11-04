Trump victory may lead to stronger dollar, but RBI's focus will remain on domestic factors: Report

New Delhi [India], November 4 : A victory of Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential elections could lead to a stronger US dollar says a report by Barclays.

The report noted that in previous US presidential elections, such as in 2019, a possible Trump win was also linked with expectations of a stronger dollar.

The report said "one key difference this time compared with 2019 is that a potential Trump victory would likely imply a stronger USD. This would likely complicate the policy calculus for some - but, importantly, not all - central banks in Emerging Asia".

As per the report, this anticipated strength in the dollar may influence the monetary policy strategies of some central banks, particularly in emerging markets across Asia.

A rising dollar often creates challenges for emerging market economies like India, as it can increase the cost of imported goods and impact trade balances.

However, the report said that India's central bank will prioritise its internal economic conditions and the Reserve Bank of India is likely to continue following this approach regardless of external pressures.

The report predicts that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will largely maintain its focus on domestic economic factors rather than reacting to global shifts.

It said "As with 2019, we would expect the Reserve Bank of India to remain focused on domestic dynamics".

The RBI's low sensitivity to foreign exchange fluctuations and its emphasis on supporting stable economic growth within India means that domestic issues, such as inflation control and economic recovery post-pandemic, will likely to take precedence in its policy announcements and monetary management.

The report also highlighted that on the fiscal front, Emerging Asian governments were generally restrained in terms of using fiscal policy as a counter-cyclical response to rising trade tensions during the first Trump presidency - even if spending did increase for other reasons.

The US Federal Reserve is meeting on Wednesday and Thursday to make key decisions on rate cuts.

The Fed's meeting could bring important changes in U.S. monetary policy, potentially affecting global financial markets.

