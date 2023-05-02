Trusted Data Solutions (TDS) bets big on India; sets up India Restoration Assurance Center in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (/GPRC): Trusted Data Solutions (TDS), one of the leading global players in legacy data management, today announced that it is betting big on India's fast-growing legacy data and tape restoration market. It has acquired Pune-based digital solutions and services company, Assured Data Technologies (ADT), as part of the growing focus on the market.

With the integration of ADT's team into its fold, TDS will have a significant presence in the Indian market. The company also announced that it has set up an India Restoration Assurance Center in its financial capital, Mumbai. The center will deploy TDS's proprietary tools and software to help recover legacy information for financial institutions, corporations and other regulated institutions. To mark its India entry, it hosted a conference in Mumbai titled "The CXO dialogue - Mitigating compliance risks with legacy data management" which saw senior leaders from Axis bank, Quantiphi, Iron Mountain and IndusInd bank besides Chris Clark, President & CEO of TDS and Tarang Daptardar, CEO of ADT, speaking on various trends and perspectives in this area.

In his comments, Chris Clark, President & CEO of TDS, said, "We already had an ongoing partnership with ADT to provide tape restoration services to their global customers operating in India. The acquisition only takes that partnership a step ahead and will hugely strengthen not just our Indian presence but the APAC capacities as well. India fast adopting to global standards for data governance creates huge opportunities in the legacy data and tape restoration market which we would like to tap into."

Added, Tarang Daptardar, CEO, Assured Data Services, "There is excellent synergy between both the compes and the acquisition further strengthens our position in India. Together we are truly well positioned to generate additional business from our existing international customers besides more new business, resulting in exponential growth overall. We are delighted to be part of TDS."

Providing his perspective, Santanu Ganguly, CEO, StrategINK, said, "The flurry of new technologies in Tape storage, the pace of data growth and the recent revival of retention mandates which will spur data protection are all pointing to a market that is at an inflection point. TDS has timed its India entry right and with the ADT acquisition it has both the right leadership, capabilities and presence to tap into the potential."

About Assured Data Services (ADT): combines the years of experience, insights, and knowledge to the Modern World of Data. Striving to be our Customers trusted partner by ensuring they remain Assured about their Data, Data Infrastructure, Data Management Technologies and Solutions. With our structured approach we unveil your most relevant data and help you built the winning deck and stay assured."

About Trusted Data Solutions (TDS): A wholly owned subsidiary of privately-held TDS Global Holdings, the has its North American Headquarters in New York City and its international headquarters in the UK, Singapore and now India. TDS manages nearly 10 million backup tapes for 500 customers globally and maintains one of the most expansive global restoration assurance capacities with locations in the US (New York, New Jersey & California), Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore. It's the preferred & trusted partner for compliance & data transformation initiatives for corporations, regulated institutions, eDiscovery specialists, government agencies and law firms.

About StrategINK: a team of pragmatic and experienced Industry Experts, who passionately help Business Orgzations (Buyers, Sellers, Business/Channel Partners) with a variety of services towards accelerating 'Business Innovation & Go-to-Market' pursuits. With our core offerings of 'Research based Business Insights', 'Content driven Marketing Solutions', 'Digital Transformation Consulting & Advisory', and 'Learning, Enablement & Skill augmentation Services', we catalyse & accelerate business transformation, digital led innovation, sales acceleration, skill enhancement, and customer delight. With our rich, diverse & hybrid model of digital and physical tools, techniques and industry proven frameworks and best practices, we develop unique solutions to address complex business challenges of our clients and create compelling value through sustainable innovation.

Editorial queries contact: Swatantra@prhub.com, Asish@prhub.com

This story is provided by GPRC. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/GPRC)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor