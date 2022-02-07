Trycone adds three new skin care serums to its product line

Trycone, one of India's leading beauty and personal care brands, has added three new serums to its range of high-quality skincare products.

These products contain a combination of scientific components such as Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Salicylic Acid, among others and natural ingredients including Mulberry Extracts, Lavender Oil, Turmeric etc. They focus on concerns like aging, acne, pigmentation and dark spots.Trycone products are vegan and available at affordable prices.

Trycone started their journey in beauty and personal care in 2018 and has captured the spotlight within a remarkably short span of time, in this highly competitive domain. The brand's consistency in maintaining the quality of all of its products has led them to have a customer base of 5 lakhs, out of which 60 to 70 percent are repeat customers.

Anti-Acne Skin Care serum for oily and combination skin, formulated with 2% Salicylic Acid(BHA), 2% AHA, 2% PHA and enriched with Natural Probiotic Actives, Strawberry and Mulberry Extracts, help to control acne and blackheads, cleanse excess oil from pores and exfoliate dead skin cells along with keeping skin hydrated. This combination of science and nature helps against the damage caused by UV rays and reinforce skin barriers.

Anti-Pigmentation Skin care serum for pigmented skin is formulated with 10% Niacinamide, 2% Alfa Arbutin, 1% Zinc PCA and enriched with Natural Probiotic Actives, Turmeric, Licorice, Mulberry, Walnut, Orange, Yogurt and Cucumber Extracts. It not only helps lighten hyperpigmentation, dark spots and age spots, but also lightens the skin by reducing melanin synthesis. It is a potent anti-oxidant which fights free radical scavenging, thus, giving you a clean, healthy and glowing skin.

The Anti-Ageing Skin Care serum for all skin types helps remove wrinkles and fine lines. It repairs and rejuvenates the skin cells. This combination of science and nature has an anti- inflammatory effect that can help stimulate skin's healing processes. It also increases moisture level, improves elasticity and gives a youthful and radiant skin. The serum is formulated with 2% Hyaluronic Acid, 1% Vitamin B5, 1.5% Aquaxyl and enriched with Natural Probiotic Actives, Hibiscus, Rose, Palash, Calendula, Witch Hazel Extracts and Lavender Oil.

The products are non-toxic and do not contain artificial color, fragrance and silicones that can cause side-effectsfor certain skin types. They are rich in L-Glutathione, Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5 and Salicylic Acid.

Apart from skin products, Trycone also houses effective hair and nutritional products. Trycone Hair care products are loaded with natural ingredients like Red Onion oil, Argan Oil, Bhringraj, Amla, Shea Butter, Fenugreek seed oil and scientific ingredients like Redensyl, Biotin and Keratin. The products help fighting dandruff, hair-fall, thinning, graying and gives strong, healthy and shiny hair.

Trycone nutritional products have been created with ingredients which are safe and effective to use daily, like Vitamin C, Biotin, Collagen combined with natural ingredients like Orange, Pomegranate and Guava. They help boost immunity and fight diseases.

Trycone represents a customer trusted brand with a wide range of products, that are formulated on the basis of deep market research which show buyer interest inclined towards natural ingredient-based products, that gives visible results. Based on these observations Trycone offers high quality products which are formulated with both Natural and Scientific ingredients and are also Paraben, Mineral oil and Sulphate free. After researching several Hair and Skin problems they have created concern-based combinations which specially targets the issues at hand.

Anil Patel, Founder of Trycone, said, "We are thrilled to launch these new serums that meet the unique needs of our consumers with melanin-rich skin. We have leveraged our team's expertise by creating a line of advanced skin care products that inspire radiance and confidence These are scientifically formulated skin care products, amalgamated with nature's goodness."

The efforts of Trycone were previously recognized in 2018-19, when it was awarded with the Amazon Extra Mile Award. The brand journey of Trycone flourished with them entering the Amazon Top 10000 Seller Partner Club and even awarded with the Gold Seller Tag by Flipkart in 2019-20. Recently, Trycone also achieved another milestone by becoming a Flipkart Fast Delivery Expert Partner and also by becoming the Amazon Premium Category Seller.

Among the well-established competitors like Mama Earth, WOW, Plumetc.Trycone has achieved its niche by providing the supreme combination of science and nature.

