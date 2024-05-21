TS E-challan: Important Details You Need to Know

ATK

New Delhi [India], May 21: With the nationwide implementation of e-challans, Telangana has also adopted the electronic challan system. The TS e-challan system helps the Telangana government manage traffic rules efficiently. Whether it comes to issuing challans for traffic rules violations or collecting fines, all of this can be done digitally with the TS e challan in the state. Read on to learn more about the TS e-challan.

What is TS E-challan?

Unlike the traditional e-challan system, where challans were issued manually for traffic rule violations, the TS e-challan is an electronic format of challans. It uses surveillance cameras to instantly capture if a traffic rule has been violated and ensures overall transparency. The surveillance camera shows the violating vehicle and its number plate. Once the details have been captured, the traffic violation detail is sent to the Regional Transport Office. Then, with the issuance of the challan, an SMS is instantly sent to vehicle owners to inform them that they have violated a traffic rule and thus need to pay a fine.

How to Check TS E-challan Status with ACKO?

Whether it's UP traffic challan or TS e-challan, it is important to check its status to pay the fines on time. To check TS e-challan status with ACKO, here is what you need to do:

ACKO App:

* Download the ACKO mobile app on your mobile phone

* Click on 'pay traffic challans'

* Enter the vehicle registration number

* Click on 'challan payment history'

* You will be able to see pending challan details as well as past challan information

ACKO Website:

* Go the ACKO website and click on e-challan

* Provide the vehicle registration number

* Click on 'check your pending challan'

* Next, you will be able to see challan status

How to Check TS E-challan Status with Parivahan?

Alternatively, you can also check TS e-challan status on the Parivahan website in the following way:

* Click on Parivahan e-challan website

* Enter the challan number as well as the captcha

* Next, a screen will be visible where you can see the challan issue date, time, and status. Make sure to pay the e-challan on time.

Traffic Rules to Follow in Telangana

You need to follow some traffic rules and regulations to reduce the chances of getting an e-challan issued in your name. Listed below are some of the traffic rules that you need to adhere to:

* Drive on the Right Lane: It is important to drive your vehicle in the correct lane. If there are no lanes, keep driving on the left side of the road to make way for incoming vehicles on the right.

* Don't Skip Traffic Signals: No matter how much hurry you are in, you should never skip the traffic signals. Failure to do so will result in you paying hefty fines.

* Don't Drink and Drive: If you are found driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicants or drugs, an instant challan will be issued. Driving in a drunk state is also one of the causes of road accidents in India, so avoid violating this traffic rule.

* Keep the Vehicle Documents: You must keep vehicle-related documents like Registration Certificate, Insurance Copy, PUC, driving license, and others to drive legally on Indian roads.

* Don't Overspeed: Stay away from overspeeding or getting indulged in rash driving. A challan will be issued in your name if you drive beyond the permissible limits.

* Wear Seat Belt and Helmet: In the case of a four-wheeler, it is mandatory to wear seat belts, and for a two-wheeler, a helmet is a must. Doing so ensures that you abide by the traffic rules and increases road safety while driving.

In addition to those mentioned above, there are a few other traffic rules that you need to follow. Please note that the fine you need to pay will depend on the nature of the traffic rule violations.

Summing Up

Thus, there is no denying that the TS e-challan is a good way to ensure effective traffic fines issuance and collection management. It also reduces the manual efforts of the traffic police to issue challan.

