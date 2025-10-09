TSMC maintains strong growth momentum; September revenue up 31% YoY signalling strong AI chip demand

New Delhi [India] October 9 : Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported consolidated revenue of about US$10.84 billion for September 2025, up 31.4 per cent year-on-year, underscoring robust demand for its advanced chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing.

According to TSMC, revenue for September slipped 1.4 per cent month-on-month from August's NT$335.77 billion (US$10.49 billion), but surged from NT$251.87 billion (USD 7.87 billion) in September 2024.

For the January-September 2025 period, the chip giant's total revenue reached NT$2.76 trillion (USD 86.34 billion), marking a 36.4 per cent increase from the same period a year earlier, reflecting sustained momentum in AI chip and data center demand despite global macroeconomic uncertainties.

TSMC, a key supplier to major tech firms including Apple and Nvidia, continues to benefit from the AI-driven boom in semiconductor demand, which has offset the lingering weakness in smartphone and consumer electronics segments.

Earlier in September, MediaTek Inc., Taiwan's largest chip designer, has adopted TSMCs advanced 2-nanometer process to build its next flagship system on a chip (SoC) for mass production in the second half of this year. The SoC has completed the tape-out stage, in which the final design is sent for manufacturing preparation, and is expected to be available at the end of 2026. The company however has not revealed the chip's name, but international media reported it could be the Dimensity 9600, MediaTek's next-generation mobile flagship, as part of its push to strengthen its global position in cutting-edge semiconductor technologies.

MediaTek President Joe Chen had said the company's partnership with TSMC has enabled its flagship chips to deliver high efficiency and provide solutions across products ranging from edge applications to cloud services.

According to the company, MediaTek and TSMC have long collaborated on mobile platforms, computing, automotive electronics and data centers.

Kevin Zhang, TSMC's deputy co-COO and senior vice president of business development and global sales, said the 2nm process marks TSMC's entry into nanosheet transistor structures, underscoring its commitment to meeting client demand by upgrading technologies and enhancing computing performance and energy efficiency.

Zhang added that the partnership with MediaTek reflects TSMC's ambition to support a broad range of applications. MediaTek is among several companies adopting TSMC's 2nm node. Other prominent clients includes Apple, Nvidia and AMD.

TSMC said on its website that the 2nm process will be the world's most advanced in density and energy efficiency, offering full-node improvements in both performance and power consumption.

