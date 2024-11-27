Tummoc Secures Funding from The Chennai Angels in its Pre-Series A Round

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: Tummoc, a leading MaaS Platform offering multimodal transit planning has raised an undisclosed amount from The Chennai Angels as a part of its Pre-Series A round. The round saw participation from other notable investors as well. This funding will allow them to focus on accelerating product development, expand global transit projects, and drive growth in new markets.

Tummoc's single app includes journey planning, digital ticketing for public modes of transport and seamless first-to-last-mile connectivity. With over 4 million users across 22 Indian cities, it has become a key player in urban transit. Tummoc's innovations include seamless digital ticketing for public transport in Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa. Its patented "all-in-one ticketing solution" has been live in Delhi and the platform has had digital BMTC bus passes in Bengaluru for nearly three years now. The platform is expanding its services to more cities and has ventured into global markets with white-label transit solutions. In fact, Tummoc is currently building an app for the Dhaka Metro as a part of a white-label project.

Commenting on the fundraise, Hiranmay Mallick, CEO of Tummoc said, "At Tummoc, we envision seamless multimodal transit for commuters everywhere, and this support will help us scale our offerings, especially in evolving markets. We thank The Chennai Angels for believing in our mission, and together, we are on track to redefine urban transit, both in India and globally."

The funds will also support scaling operations for strong O3 and O4 performance, while enhancing operational efficiency through data-driven deployments in Indian Tier-II and Tier-III cities. This investment positions Tummoc to strengthen its leadership in the market and scale globally with innovative and ethical transit solutions.

Investment Director from The Chennai Angels, Damodaran (Dan) Venkatesan said, "With the increasing focus in India on integrated transportation between newer public transport and preexisting models, physical and fare integration between these models become critical. Tummoc is addressing a critical gap by providing a patented Tech solution for Digital ticketing and comprehensive trip planning. We, at The Chennai Angels are excited to be part of this impactful journey with Tummoc."

Recently, Tummoc achieved recognition by winning the Enroute Challenge by Villgro, WRI India, and MBRDI, further cementing its leadership in the sector, and making way for bigger developments for its Bengaluru audience. In the past, Tummoc has won similar challenges such as STAMP 2018 and STAMP 2022 organized by WRI and Toyota Mobility Foundation.

Tummoc has also recently ventured into global markets, offering white-label transit solutions. This funding provides Tummoc with the resources to not only solidify its position as a market leader but also to scale globally with ethical and innovative transit solutions.

About The Chennai Angels: The Chennai Angels (TCA) is one of India's most active Angel Investing groups. Founded in the year 2007, it is comprised of successful entrepreneurs and business leaders with a track record of starting and scaling large enterprises. Over the years, TCA has invested over INR 135 Cr across 80+ start-ups in India.

About Tummoc: Tummoc is India's leading multimodal transit-tech platform revolutionizing urban mobility with innovative, user-centric solutions. With over 4 million users across 22 cities, Tummoc simplifies multimodal transit planning through digital ticketing and route optimization technologies. The platform empowers commuters with seamless travel experiences while collaborating with transit operators to enhance efficiency and connectivity. Recently expanding into global markets, Tummoc also offers white-label solutions tailored to transit systems worldwide.

