TV9 Festival of India on boards 'Shaan' & 'Sachet-Parampara' to rev up its offering

New Delhi [India], September 15: Following two remarkably successful editions that captivated India by the heart and drew the audience in thousands, the 'TV9 Festival of India' returns - bigger, brighter, and more breathtaking than ever before! TV9 Network is thrilled to announce the 3rd edition of the TV9 Festival of India, The Friends & Family Fest, a five-day cultural mega event that will illuminate the capital from September 28 to October 2, 2025, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi.

Speaking ahead of the festival, K Vikram, Chief Operating Officer, TV9 Network, said, "With the grand success of the last two editions, we are raising the bar this year with LIVE music concerts, dandiya garba nights with celebrity DJs, and maha Durga puja celebrations. The lifestyle stalls will also feature a wider variety and international stalls. With a mix of culture, tradition, festivity, and modernity, the festival truly reflects the spirit of India and TV9 Network, India's No. 1 News Network".

This year's edition will feature headlining LIVE performances by Bollywood's most celebrated musical acts - Sachet-Parampara and Shaan. Sachet-Parampara will be performing LIVE on Sunday, 28th September while Shaan will be performing on Wednesday, 1st October 2025.

Sachet-Parampara, the Dynamic Duo of Bollywood's New Sound, known for their high-energy performances and emotionally charged compositions, have redefined the sound of modern Bollywood. Their latest track, 'Agar Saath Mere Tu Hai Humsafar' from the film Saiyaara is currently topping the charts, adding to a list of blockbuster hits that includes Maiyya Mainu, Bekhayali, and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. With fan favorites like Raanjhan, Malang Sajna, Har Har Mahadev, Chura Liya, and Shyama Aan Baso, their music spans themes of love, devotion, and pure energy igniting every stage they perform on.

Shaan, the Golden Voice of India, renowned for his timeless melodies and velvety vocals, has been the soulful voice behind generations of Bollywood music. With iconic hits like Chand Sifarish, Musu Musu Hasi, Dil Ne Tumko, Woh Pehli Baar, and Jab Se Tere Naina, Shaan brings to the stage a legacy of musical brilliance and unmatched nostalgia.

The festival will also feature 3 Nights of Dandiya Dance fusion with Bollywood-Garba and EDM Beats featuring top celebrity DJs - DJ Sahil Gulati setting the floor on fire on 29th September and DJ D'ark performing on 30th September. A top international DJ is also set to perform on 2nd October.

In addition to the mega concerts and dandiya dance nights, there will be live music performances by multiple acts throughout the day, from Bollywood chartbusters to the raw power of folk, the elegance of fusion, and the pulse of indie beats.

The festival combines the spirit of India's glorious heritage and modern-day vibrancy, with something for all, including music enthusiasts, foodies, shopaholics, and culture enthusiasts.

At the heart of this five-day extravaganza is a breathtaking tribute to India's most cherished spiritual tradition, Durga Puja. Witness Delhi's tallest and most artistically crafted Durga Puja pandal, brought to life with intricate decor, soul-stirring rituals, and divine energy that evokes awe and reverence.

The lifestyle expo throughout the five days from 10 am onwards will feature curated handicrafts to high-street fashion, lifestyle, decor, beauty, tech, jewellery, clothing, furniture, and much more unique products from various countries featuring their products.

Indulge in the ultimate food festival featuring regional delicacies from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, a treat for your taste buds and soul!

Workshops, games, contests, art corners, and engaging zones curated specially for young adults and kids.

Mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and be part of an unforgettable experience that brings the soul of India alive under one festive roof!

Save the Dates!

* Lifestyle Shopping Expo & Maha Durga Puja: September 28 - October 2, 2025

* Sachet - Parampara LIVE in Concert: 28thSeptember | 7 PM Onwards

* Shaan LIVE in Convert:1st October | 7 PM Onwards

* Dandiya Nights: 29th (DJ Sahil Gulati), 30th September (DJ D'Ark) and 2nd Oct

* Venue: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi

* Timings: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Book Your Concert & Dandiya Tickets NOW - only on BookMyShow!

Free Entry for Lifestyle Expo | Daily, 10 AM to 6 PM

For updates, information and surprises, visit https://www.tv9festivalofindia.com/

