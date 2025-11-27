TVS Motor Company & BMW Motorrad Surpass 2 Lakh Units Milestone in Strategic Partnership

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: TVS Motor Company (TVSM), and BMW Motorrad today announced a landmark achievement of 200,000 units produced under their long-term partnership. This milestone highlights the success of the Indo-German collaboration, which has consistently set new benchmarks in the sub-500cc two-wheeler segment and delivered world-class motorcycles to customers worldwide. Since forming the strategic alliance in 2013, the partners have celebrated numerous milestones, reflecting over a decade of shared innovation, quality, and performance excellence.

Mr. KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, "In our over a decade-long partnership with BMW Motorrad, our engineering synergy and shared values of innovation and quality have formed the foundation of every achievement. Together, we have designed and brought several path-breaking products that resonate with customers across leading markets in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. This collaboration's engineering prowess has set new benchmarks, and our co-developed products are now embraced by riders in over 100 markets globally. Today, as we celebrate the 200,000 unit milestone, we also mark the dawn of a new era with the roll out of BMW F 450 GS that was recently showcased at EICMA 2025. The newly introduced BMW F 450 GS, highlights TVS Motor's state-of-the-art manufacturing excellence in producing high-end motorcycles."

Mr. Markus Flasch, CEO, BMW Motorrad, said, "This 200,000 unit milestone is a demonstration of the success and strength of our collaboration with TVS Motor Company. What began just over a decade ago as a bold alliance has flourished into an extraordinary success story, with our sub-500cc models setting new standards and delighting riders across the globe. The BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS and G 310 RR enjoy unrivalled popularity worldwide and have become a key pillar of BMW Motorrad's global growth. The rollout of the new BMW F 450 GS marks the next exciting chapter in our journey together. We look forward to building on this strong foundation to deliver even more innovative, accessible, and truly world-class motorcycles for riders everywhere."

With the next chapter already underway, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad are driving forward investments in new platforms and future-ready technologies. The collaborative R&D efforts are geared toward meeting evolving customer needs across urban and premium mobility, ensuring that upcoming products continue the legacy of quality, performance, and innovation that defines the TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad alliance.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products have led in their respective categories in the J.D.Power IQS & APEAL surveys and J.D.Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiary in the personal e-mobility space, TVS Ebike Company AG, has a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com

BMW Motorrad is in first place in the global premium motorcycle segment. In 2024 BMW Motorrad achieved the strongest sales result in company history with more than 210.000 motorcycles sold. For over a century, BMW Motorrad has been synonymous with innovation and a company that lives and breathes motorcycling, with the goal of providing our customers and fans with unique and inspiring experiences on the best motorcycles in their respective segments. Every mile on a BMW is pure riding fun. Every component is imbued with passion. It's a passion that you can instantly feel.

MAKE LIFE A RIDE - that's what the BMW Motorrad brand and its people stand for.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor