TVS Motor Company launches Naked Street Design 'TVS Raider' Motorcycle for Gen Z in Bangladesh

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the launch of the feature-rich offering TVS Raider in the 125cc segment for the aspirational young customers in Bangladesh.

The distinctly young and sporty motorcycle comes with first-in-class features such as an LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage.

Key Features

Reverse LCD digital speedometer

Easily accessible under seat storage

Advanced 3V engine

Mono-shock suspension

Wider split seat

3V i-Touch Start

Animalistic LED Headlamp

USB Charger

Helmet reminder

Speaking on the occasion, H G Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted to launch the 125cc TVS Raider in the rapidly evolving two-wheeler market of Bangladesh. There is a growing demand for aspirational personal mobility options in the country. For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and superior technology. I am certain that the young customers in Bangladesh would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider."

J. Ekram Hussain, Managing Director, TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd., said, "The customers of Bangladesh have always responded positively to the best-in-class offerings by TVS Motor, and I am sure the TVS Raider will not be an exception. Bangladesh's Gen Z is ready for TVS Motor's power-packed, stylish and the true 'Wicked Ride' - the TVS Raider."

Style

TVS Raider embodies the TVS Motor Company design spirit of innovation with a unique and bold design theme. The motorcycle has a distinctive macho personality and a special logo to symbolise this theme. The strong and sculpted tank profile lends TVS Raider muscular, solid appeal. At the same time, it is a sporty, compact and agile motorcycle for your everyday ride. Signature design elements of the TVS Raider are its distinctive and aggressive headlamp and tail-lamp that provide excellent visibility. The youthful colour schemes with specially designed textures and finishes are inseparable aspects of its sporty and energetic design.

Performance

TVS Raider is coupled to an advanced 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine, and it churns a maximum power of 12.9 PS @ 8,000 rpm and torque of 11.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.7 secs. The dynamic comfort and handling can be attributed to the gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17" alloy chunky wide tyres.

A Reverse LCD digital speedometer is an advanced hi-tech gadget with accurate and easy to read details. The switch cluster, footpegs, and mechanical details are designed in harmony with the motorcycle for uncompromised functional benefits.

Comfort, Safety and Convenience

The ergonomics of the TVS Raider is developed with supreme focus on the comfort and convenience of the rider. Based on the TVS Motor Company's performance motorcycle DNA, the configuration of low seat height balanced on a long wheelbase, perfect ergonomics triangle, and a mono-shock delivers engaging ride and handling. With its distinct note, the exhaust design is tuned to perfection as it reverberates the indomitable spirit of the motorcycle. Features such as first-in-segment easy access under-seat storage for all your essential belongings, helmet reminder, and the USB charger are focused on creating a fulfilling ride experience.

TVS Raider will come in a colour selection of Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.

