TVS Racing sets new benchmarks; Partners with KidZania to open the World of Motor Racing for the young riders and enthusiasts in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (/NewsVoir): With nurturing talent being at its forefront since 1982, TVS Racing announces its partnership with KidZa, one of the world's leading edutainment theme parks to create a first-of-its-kind racing experience for young enthusiasts riders.

Committed to grow motorsport while breaking myths and stereotypes about motor racing, TVS Racing introduces a tailored and curated experience zone for the new riders aged between 5-16 years. The TVS Racing experience zone at KidZa will offer a slew of interactive learning areas, knowledge sharing sessions and a mini track race arena to introduce and promote racing culture in the young minds.

Backed by over 40 years of racing heritage and pedigree, TVS Racing started One Make Championship in 1994, and has thus expanded the program into four categories in India. This includes a Rookie category which focuses on nurturing talent from 13-18 years. TVS Racing has trained over 50+ rookie riders in the country since 2021. Additionally, TVS Racing orgsed the first ever Asia One Make Championship in 2022.

As a first in India, TVS Motor marks its foray into curating an experience zone at KidZa, with an aim to train and improve the riding skills of young riders, further instilling the maturity of understanding that racing is meant for the tracks. The partnership is an extension of TVS Racing's commitment of promoting motorsports as a safe and thrilling experience in controlled areas, for passionate enthusiasts and young riders.

Speaking on this partnership, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Racing has propagated and championed racing in India for over 40 years. We are excited to further expand safe yet thrilling racing to customers around the world. Racing and video games offer fun and excitement, and we are delighted to be able to offer a great racing experience to kids through our partnership with KidZa!"

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted to partner with KidZa to bring a first ever motorcycle racing experience for kids in India. This partnership further fuels our commitment of promoting a safe yet thrilling racing culture for the young riders in India. Driven by the philosophy that inspiration starts young, and aspiration starts younger, we aim to offer a fun and interactive experience for children to learn and experience the joy of racing in a safe and controlled environment. TVS Racing has always been at the forefront of promoting two-wheeler racing in the country, and we believe this unique experience will not only create a memorable experience for children but will also inspire and cultivate passion for racing in the next generation."

Announcing the launch of the experience centre today, Prerna Uppal, Chief Partnership Officer - KidZa India said, "It gives me immense pleasure to announce the coming together of two new-age brands for such an innovative and exclusive experience concept. The partnership between KidZa and TVS Motor Company represents not just a collaboration but a convergence of two distinct cultures - KidZa's focus on experiential learning and interactive play, combined with TVS Motor's commitment to innovation and sustainability, creating a truly unique and exciting opportunity for children to explore the world of racing and mobility. We can't wait to see the impact it will have on children's lives."

The TVS Racing Experience Zone will put on offer the following:

- TVS Apache RR 310 Assembly arena

- TVS Apache RR 310 Design Studio to design your bike using cues, understanding the assembly lines, and using kits basis the given guidelines

- TVS Racing Racer including TVS Racing Simulator Experience, and a riding license from the riding school

- TVS Racing Racer @ Race Track on an exclusively developed motorcycle

- Riding gear including Helmets, Gloves and riding jackets and merchandise including t-shirts for the young riders and enthusiasts

TVS Racing, a pioneer in building Motorsports in India since 1982, has been integral in growing the racing performance culture and has been pivotal in engineering the TVS Apache series through the company's "Track to Road" strategy. The brand has redefined the sports segment by focusing on race performance, making it a highly desirable product for sports enthusiasts. This has resulted in TVS Apache and TVS NTORQ 125 becoming the fastest growing brands in their respective segments. TVS Racing is also the pioneer of the One Make Championship in the country, the first Indian manufacturer to introduce the series in India in 1994.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

KidZa is an interactive family entertainment & learning centre that empowers, inspires & educates through real-life role-playing activities.

KidZa is a unique combination of entertainment and an immersive media platform for brands to connect with Children and Adults, with a strong focus on giving back to society and better the community and environment. Built like a city, it is complete with paved roads, battery operated vehicles, buildings, a functioning economy & its own currency. By blending reality with entertainment, it provides an authentic and powerful developmental platform where children can discover, explore, and learn about the real world.

The realism of the role-play helps children learn about different careers, work, economy and how to manage money. Each activity experience is designed by Educationalists, Play Experts & Child Physiologists to aid and boost different behavioural skills and values in a child. KidZa represents industries present in the real world like private services, public services, entertainment, airline, automobile, retail, restaurants, and factories where children can play the role of a Pilot, Surgeon, Detective, Chef, Engineer, TV Producer, Radio Jockey & much more from over 60 role-playing activities. 'Industry Partners' augment the role-playing experiences by enriching and creating an authentic, immersive, and interactive brand experience, unmatched by any other location-based entertainment property. For Brands, KidZa serves as a sustainable engagement platform where brands get product exposure, brand exposure and immersive experience through branded role-plays. KidZa is globally present across 26 cities in 23 countries, including multiple locations in the Americas, Europe, Japan, Korea, the Middle East, and Asia. KidZa has been operational in India at Mumbai since Sep 2013 and Delhi NCR since May 2016.

