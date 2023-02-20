&TV’s Rajesh, Anita Bhabi and Yashoda seek blessings at India’s most revered Lord Shiva’s temples during Mahashivratri

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 20: To celebrate one of India’s largest and most sacred festivals, Mahashivratri, &TV artists Kamna Pathak (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) and Neha Joshi (Yashoda, Doosri Maa), visited the most revered Lord Shiva temples. Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi) visited her hometown, Varanasi, to attend the Shiv Mahotsav at the world-famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. Kamna Pathak (Rajesh Singh) visited her hometown Indore and then witnessed the grand celebration at one of the most revered Lord Shiva temples in Ujjain – the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple. Neha Joshi (Yashoda) sought blessings at Haridwar’s famous Shiv temple – Shiv Ki Pauri.

Talking about her visit to Mahabaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Kamna Pathak, essaying Rajesh in&TV’s Happu ki Ultan Paltan, said, “One of the unique Mahashivratri celebrations is held at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple. The temple celebrates ‘Navratri,’ a nine-night festival during this time. In this ceremony, known as shrungar, Mahakal (Shiva) is dressed in various attires. Since I have lived in Indore, I have witnessed grand Mahashivratri celebrations many times. But I still love coming back here to be a part of it every year. During Mahashivratri, the city has a different vibe and energy, which I enjoy. I was fortunate to relive this experience and receive blessings at one of India’s most revered temples this year. I seek Lord Shiva’s blessings for every new beginning in my life. I also returned to my hometown of Indore, indulged in my favourite street foods, and shopped at my favourite Sarafa Bazar. During this trip, I was able to reconnect with old Indorian friends and relive my youth.”Vidisha Srivastava, essaying Anita Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, visits Kashi Vishwanath mandir in Varanasi and says, “The sacred festival of Mahashivratri is observed with zeal and devotion throughout the country. But the grandeur of this festival in Varanasi is on another level; after all, it is “Shiv Ki Nagri. The sacred festival here is celebrated with full faith and devotion. This year, I had the opportunity to return to my hometown and receive blessings from Baba Kashi Vishwanath. I couldn’t think of a better way to commemorate this occasion. The temple was beautifully decorated, and lakhs of Shiv bhakts were gathered to seek blessings. It is not a one-day event. At Kashi Vishwanath, two devotees dressed as Shiv and Parvati lead the entire crowd in a dance. Their other wedding rituals are also performed with grandeur in various events. It was a truly surreal experience. The grand celebrations were spectacular, and chanting “Har Har Mahadev” with lakhs of Shiv Bhakts was a spiritual experience. In addition, I visited my home and school to relive some memories. At my favourite stalls, I gorged on my favourite dishes, such as Tamatar Chaat, Samosa, Kachori, Jalebi, and Malaio. This Mahashivratri was a true celebration for me. I pray that Lord Shiva keeps us blessed and that we keep entertaining our viewers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.”

Talking about her visit to the famous Shiv Ki Pauri temple in Haridwar, Neha Joshi, essaying Yashoda in &TV’s Doosri Maa, says, “Mahashivratri is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm in Haridwar. And I consider myself fortunate to have witnessed this magical moment in this holy town. I began my day with Ganga aarti and later sought blessings at Shiva’s temple. I also saw the famous Prakasheshwar Mahayatra, in which Shiva’s gans (attendants) dressed as ghosts and rakshasas (demons) chanted ‘bum-bum bhole,’ which was an amazing experience. I had always heard about and seen pictures of the celebration, but seeing it in person was surreal. I am grateful and would like to wish everyone a Happy Mahashivratri.”

Watch Doosri Maa at 8:00 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!

