TVU Networks to Showcase its Next Generation 5G Transmitter and Native 4K Support Cloud Production EcoSystem at BI2023

Cupertino (California) [US], September 28: TVU Networks, a pioneer in cloud-based workflow solutions for live content production and distribution, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming BI2023. The exhibition, scheduled from October 8th to 10th, will be held at the JIO WORLD CONVENTION CENTRE in Mumbai, India. Attendees can experience TVU's groundbreaking innovations at Booth F2.

Fresh from its successful unveiling at IBC 2023, TVU Networks will be showcasing its next generation 5G transmitter—the all new One. Weighing in at just 1.79kg and only 200mm tall, the One is the most compact and full-featured portable 5G transmitter on the market that's also easy to use. Within seconds, it's ready for live 5G cellular transmission from a single video source. If synchronized frame accurate multi-camera live event coverage is desired, the One can switch to remote production for up to four video sources on the fly within minutes. It aggregates all available wireless and wired connections for transmission, including embedded 5G modems and Starlink. The One is fully integrated with the TVU cloud and on-prem ecosystem. All video feeds are AI powered with automated metadata for full video production.

The One will also have the latest version of TVU's patented Inverse StatMux transmission technology fully integrated into the unit. The newly developed ISX protocol provides the most reliable and efficient transmission protocol even in the most challenging transmission environments, such as heavy congestion or choppy signal areas. The new algorithm's real-time monitoring of cell traffic and accurate projection of data connection throughput ensures the utilization of available bandwidth to its fullest potential, resulting in superior video quality and uninterrupted delivery. As an added advantage, ISX allows for extremely low latency as low as 0.3 seconds using cellular connectivity.

In addition to the One, TVU Networks will also be demonstrating its end-to-end TVU Cloud Ecosystem, for live video production now supports 4K natively, encompassing collaboration, playout and distribution as well as AI-based recording, indexing, and search. Users can now harness the advantages of the cloud to ingest, process, record, and output in 4K easily and cost-effectively on the TVU platform across all solutions.

Subodh Aggarwal, General Manager of TVU Networks India, expressed his enthusiasm, "After the overwhelming response at IBC, we are excited to bring our latest innovations to BI2023. India is a dynamic market, and we believe our advanced products and solutions will set new standards in live content creation and distribution. We invite all attendees to visit our booth and experience the future of broadcasting."

For those interested in experiencing TVU's innovations firsthand and understanding how they can revolutionize their broadcasting operations, register at https://info.tvunetworks.com/bi-2023 to schedule a demonstration at our booth at BI 2023 in Mumbai.

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation-driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

https://www.tvunetworks.com/

