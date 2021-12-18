Twin Health expands its operations in India; appoints Prabh Singh as its CEO

Twin Health, makers of the Whole-Body Digital Twin™ technology, today announced the appointment of Prabh Singh as the CEO for its India operations. Founded in 2018, Twin Health invented the Whole-Body Digital Twin™ to reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases like Type 2 Diabetes, while improving energy and physical health. The health tech firm had recently raised $155 million Series C funding to scale its presence in India and the U.S.

Prabh Singh will head the India operations for strategy, marketing, regulatory, public policy, go-to-market, product, and technology divisions. He will be responsible for scaling Twin Health in India as the country has the second-highest number of lifestyle-related diseases in the world after China. Prabh is currently serving as EVP and Head of Subscriptions at the Disney-owned video streaming service Hotstar and will take over his new position at Twin Health in January 2022.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to transform the quality of life for millions in India through the revolutionary technology invented by Twin Health. Twin Health's consumer-centric technology will be a game-changer in reimagining and redefining healthcare in India. I look forward to partnering with Twin Health's missionary founder - Jahangir, who wants to make a huge and positive impact on the World," said Prabh Singh.

Commenting on the development, Jahangir Mohammed, Founder and CEO, Twin Health said, "I am excited to welcome Prabh to the Twin Health family. Prabh is a tremendous leader and has demonstrated expertise in strategically growing strong businesses. His track record, experience and excitement about joining our team makes him an ideal leader for India as we continue to grow the business, transform healthcare and impact lives."

Prabh has two decades of consumer and technology experience across India and Asia. He has worked at Hindustan Unilever, Google and most recently with Hotstar, where he is credited for building Hotstar as the #1 subscription service in India and the largest contributor to Disney+ global subscribers. Prabh is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow and College of Business Studies, University of Delhi.

Twin Health is backed by Sequoia Capital India, ICONIQ Growth, Perceptive Advisors, Corner Ventures, Tru Arrow Partners, LTS Investments, Helena and Sofina.

