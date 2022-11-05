Twitter fires majority of employees in India as part of global layoffs

Twitter has fired the majority of its over 200 employees in India as part of mass layoffs across the globe ordered by its new owner Elon Musk who is looking to make his USD 44 billion acquisition work.

Musk has blamed activists for a significant drop in the company's revenues. Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America, Musk tweeted.

According to a report of PTI, sources said the layoffs are across engineering, sales and marketing, and communications teams. However, there is no clarity yet on the severance package to be paid to employees laid off in India. The entire marketing and communications department in India has been sacked, the sources said.

World’s richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.