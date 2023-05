Twitter will start sharing ad revenue with some content creators

Twitter will start sharing revenue from advertisements with some of its content creators, Chief Executive Elon Musk said. Effective Friday, revenue from ads that appear on a creator's reply threads, will be shared. The user must be a subscriber of Blue Verified, Musk said.

Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to content moderation rules, impacting its revenue. Days after taking charge of the company, Musk said Twitter had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers.

As Twitter CEO, Musk has focused on reducing costs and introducing new plans for Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers the sought-after verified badge. Separately, Musk said on Friday that legacy Blue Verified would be scrapped in a few months as it was deeply corrupted.