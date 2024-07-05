Two-Day "Innovation and Entrepreneurship Training and Exposure" Inaugurated at Galgotias University

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 5: Galgotias University proudly launched a transformative two-day "Innovation and Entrepreneurship Training and Exposure" program today, sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, under AICTE. The comprehensive agenda covers critical topics such as Udyam Registration, Startups, Pitch Deck Development, Business Model Canvas Creation, Innovations in Education, and Intellectual Property Rights.

Many distinguished faculty members from institutions across Uttar Pradesh such as Gautam Buddha University, Shobhit Institute of Engineering and Technology, Raghunath Girls Post-Graduate College, Tika Ram Kanya Mahavidyalaya, and S.S.V.P.G College are actively participating in this dynamic training. The keynote speaker of the first session, Dr. VK Arora, CEO of IGDTUW Anveshan Foundation, delivered an insightful speech on Udyam Registration and Effective Pitch Decks, focusing on creating separate entities, developing successful startups, and key steps in the startup profession. In the second session, Mr. Praveen Kapoor, Co-founder of BeBOSS Technology, detailed the preparation of Business Model Canvas.

Participants also had the unique opportunity to explore Galgotias University's extensive facilities, including the Herbal Garden, Incubation Centre, Media Centre, Centre of Excellence, Fabrication Lab, Vermicomposting Unit, Apiculture Centre, and Green/Poly House, enriching their educational experience and observation skills.

On this occasion, Chancellor Shri Suneel Galgotia congratulated everyone on the successful program organization, emphasizing that creativity is essential for entrepreneurs, inspiring idea generation, opportunity identification, problem-solving, innovation, and differentiation.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University highlighted the program's importance, stating that entrepreneurship is the art of starting and managing a new business, involving opportunity identification, calculated risk-taking, and creating solutions to meet changing market demands.

Director of Operations Aradhana Galgotia expressed that creative entrepreneurs embrace risks, communicate effectively, and continuously learn and adapt. She noted that creativity enables entrepreneurs to face challenges, seize opportunities, create new solutions, and build successful enterprises.

The start-up and incubation centre at Galgotias University continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship, fostering a culture of creativity and enterprise among students and faculty alike.

Galgotias University stands as a beacon of excellence, recognized with an NAAC A+ Accreditation and QS 5 Star rating for Teaching, Academic Development, Facilities, Innovation, and Employability. Home to over 35,000 students across 20 schools, it offers a vibrant academic environment with over 200 programs. The university excels in industry collaboration, partnering with over 1,000 leading companies such as Apple and Infosys. It boasts an impressive research record with 13,000 publications, including 4,415 in Scopus.

Galgotias University ranks 3rd in India for patent filings and has achieved the QS I-GAUGE Platinum rating for Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, and Agricultural Sciences. In the THE Impact Rankings, it ranks 201-300 globally for SDG1, SDG14, and SDG15, and 301-400 for SDG2, SDG12, SDG13, and SDG16. It also ranks 4th in India for SDG16. Additionally, it is lauded for innovation, achieving an "Excellent" rating in ARIIA 2021 and receiving the highest 4 Star Rating by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC), GoI, since 2020. Galgotias University is a vibrant community dedicated to academic excellence and holistic development.

