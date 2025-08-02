Two Languages, One Fear: 'Vash Level 2' Set for Worldwide Release in Gujarati and Hindi on August 27

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 2: In 2023, a Gujarati film shocked audiences and set a new benchmark in the industry. That film was Vash, starring Janki Bodiwala. Loaded with elements of suspense and hypnosis, Vash became a sensation. It featured pivotal roles by Hitu Kanodia and Hiten Kumar, with Hiten portraying a character who hypnotizes Janki's character and controls her mind.

The gripping narrative kept audiences on the edge of their seats till the very end, and the story even inspired a Bollywood remake. The makers revealed the biggest surprise at the trailer launch - the film will also release in Hindi as "Vash Vivash Level 2" on the same day. Best Supporting Actress award for the film Vash, while Vash has also been honoured as the Best Gujarati for the 71st National Award.Now, following the massive success of the original, acclaimed writer-director Krishnadev Yagnik returns with its thrilling sequel - Vash Level 2, releasing on 27th August World Wide

Now, following the massive success of the original, acclaimed writer-director Krishnadev Yagnik returns with its thrilling sequel - Vash Level 2 which is releasing on 27th August, 2025. A celebrated name in Gujarati cinema, Yagnik is known for his work on films like Karsandas Pay & Use, Shu Thayu?, Naadi Dosh, Raado, and Chello Divas. His 2023 film Vash redefined the standards for Gujarati thrillers - and Vash Level 2 promises to raise the bar once again. The film features Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar in lead roles.

Presented by KS Entertainment and Ananta BusinessCorp, in association with Patel Processing Studios, this supernatural thriller is produced under the Big Box Series banner and promises to captivate audiences with a powerful mix of horror, suspense, and thrill.

The trailer was unveiled at a grand launch event attended by producers Krunal Soni and Kalpesh Soni (KS Entertainment), Nilay Chotai (Ananta BusinessCorp), Dhruv Patel (Patel Processing Studios), director Krishnadev Yagnik, and lead cast members including Janki Bodiwala, Monal Gajjar, Hiten Kumar, and Hitu Kanodia. The event included a surprise reveal that left the audience stunned - the film will also release in Hindi, making it accessible to a wider audience with a worldwide release scheduled for August 27, 2025. The makers revealed the biggest surprise at the trailer launch - the film will also release in Hindi as "Vash Vivash Level 2" on the same day.

According to the makers, the sequel is directly connected to the first film. From the trailer, it's clear that Vash Level 2 dives even deeper into horror. The story picks up twelve years after the events of the first film, when Atharva saves his daughter Arya from the effects of hypnosisonly to discover that the spell never really left her. As strange and terrifying events begin to unfold again, Atharva is forced to fight once more to protect his daughter.

The trailer hints at a darker, more psychological plot infused with horror, emotion, and suspense. The film stars Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and also features Chetan Daiya and Prem Gadhavi in impactful roles.

As the title suggests, Vash is centered around the theme of mind control or hypnosis. From the trailer, it's evident that the sequel is set in a girls' school, where the students appear to be under some form of mysterious control. The story begins on an ordinary morning in Gujarat, but things take a horrifying turn by noon when 10 school girls mysteriously jump from the terrace under the influence of an unknown "uncle." When Atharva hears of this, he is reminded of a similar incident that happened with his daughter Arya twelve years ago.

What will Atharva do next? Will the other girls survive? Can they break free from the spell? These questions will only be answered when the film hits the screens.

After the huge success of Vash, the journey continues with Vash Level 2 - darker, deeper, and even more thrilling. The trailer has already planted the seed of fear, and when the film releases, it is set to grow into a full-blown nightmare on the big screen.

August 27, 2025 - Get ready for a story that doesn't just scare, but stays with you.

This time, the battle isn't just about being under control......it's about breaking free.

