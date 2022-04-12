Tynimo Store on Wheels runs successfully into the second month of its launch

Tynimo, a Bengaluru-based lifestyle retail brand has been successfully running Tynimo Store on Wheels since March 2022 in Bengaluru. Tynimo Store on Wheels is a unique concept launched by Tynimo to reach out to the customers directly during the third wave of the pandemic when the customers were finding it difficult to visit the stores.

In the challenging times, brand Tynimo innovated itself to have a laser-sharp focus on deepening customer engagement. Tynimo Store on Wheels is an extension of the company's customer service commitment.

The smart store which is aptly called "Tyni Space Mo Love" operates out of a vibrantly designed van retailing array of products and travelling across the city. Tynimo Store on Wheels has been extremely well received by the loyal customer base with an overwhelming response and has already visited over a dozen large housing complexes in Bengaluru. Tynimo Store on Wheels offers 17-plus categories of products, price ranging between Rs.60 - Rs.3000. The store has covered over 12 apartments, spread across 7 locations within Bangalore, reaching about more 5000-plus customers at their doorsteps.

Tynimo looks forward to spreading across its store on wheels at most of the tier-1 cities in the coming months, normalizing reliability, and affordability from the comfort of homes.

A visibly excited Vaibhav Jain, Founder, Tynimo spoke about this radical concept, "With Tynimo Store on Wheels, we are bringing exclusive and quality retail experience to our customers. Our aim is to increase our availability and accessibility making it easier for our customers to enjoy shopping at the comfort of their doorstep. Following all the necessary hygiene and safety protocols, while regulating crowds and maintaining social distances, Tynimo Store on Wheels is fully safe for consumers to visit. We have piloted in Bengaluru so far and will take Tynimo Store on Wheels to other cities too. With this new initiative, we are determined to reach and address the needs of customers anywhere anytime."

Vaibhav further added that, "Our mini vehicles beautifully display the products making it very attractive for our customers to shop. The products are directly delivered to their homes making it very convenient. We have observed that shopping at Tynimo Store on Wheels has become a regular family ritual and we look forward to serving them better. We will continue to introduce special initiatives and offers to ensure ease of purchase. This will certainly encourage a good customer connect and business continuity."

Tynimo focuses on blending the immeasurable shopping experience with unrivalled quality. The merchandise is innovative & made for fashionable souls. The aim is to create a fan army who would cherish the brand for what they do and eventually become the brand representatives. Tynimo has been Integrating Indian products in their offerings, to spread awareness about diverse innovations that take place locally in India. Also, the choice of promoting more eco-friendly & organic products for the sake of a greener Earth.

Tynimo, a part of Hansum India group was started as a response to other international lifestyle brands from Japan and China. Founded by Vaibhav Jain, Tynimo offers over 17 categories of products ranging from home decor to Indian handicrafts that are sourced globally and locally. With a brand philosophy of 'tiny store, more products, high-quality products at affordable prices', each Tynimo store has an eclectic collection of products ranging from Rs.60 to Rs.10,000 catering to value-conscious consumers. Apart from lifestyle products, Tynimo has a curated range of Indian Handicrafts directly sourced from Indian Artisans.

Tynimo has over 7 stores spread across Bengaluru and Mumbai, including an exclusive store at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, and an international presence in Bhutan. Over the next one year, Tynimo plans to launch 20-30 stores across India. As a part of their expansion plan, Tynimo is inviting applications for the Franchise model.

