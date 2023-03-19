Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais inaugurates C-20 Chaupal Initiative under G-20

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais presided over the workshop of social service organisations and NGOs under the banner ‘C-20 Chaupal’ organised as part of the G-20 meetings being held under India’s presidency this year.

The ‘C-20 Chaupal’ workshop was organised by Seva International and Seva Sahayog Foundation in association with We School at the Welingkar Institute in Mumbai on Sat (18 Mar).

Minister of Skills and Tourism Mangal Prabhat Lodha, CEO of MITRA Pravin Pardesi, Chairman of Seva Sahyog Foundation Atul Nagras, Chairman of Shikshan Prasarak Mandali Adv. Sadanand Fadke, Trustee of Seva International Dr Alka Mandke, Director Kishore Moghe and others were present.