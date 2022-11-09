Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Multinational tyre manufacturer MRF has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for its stakeholders for the financial year 2022-23.

A dividend is a reward that listed companies often provide to their shareholders from a portion of their earnings.

The dividend payment was approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held Tuesday.

The company has fixed November 18, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend, it said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Finally, the interim dividend declared will be paid on or after December 2, 2022, the filing said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor