U-GO India Summit 2024 Empowers 199 First-Generation Women Scholars to Build a Resilient Future

New Delhi [India], December 18: U-GO marks its 2nd anniversary by successfully hosting the U-GO India Summit 2024. The event, held from December 9-11 in Bangalore, was organized in partnership with the Milaan Foundation. The summit brought together 199 first-generation college scholars pursuing STEM education under the theme "Together We Rise." It celebrated the resilience of young women scholars and focused on fostering mentorship, community building, and actionable solutions.

The event provided a platform for participants from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, many stepping outside their villages for the first time, to share their journeys, exchange guidance, and find support in navigating academic and professional challenges. The event began with an inspiring keynote by Swayta Murarka and Manmeet Sandhu, setting the stage for a day of empowerment and learning. Esteemed women leaders such as Divya Narayanan, Manju Rangarajan, and Meenu Bhambani, among others, led mentorship sessions, inspiring scholars with personal insights and practical advice to overcome barriers and shape impactful careers.

John Wood, the founder of UGO and Room to Read, made a meaningful appearance via Zoom, addressing the scholars with his inspiring words. His statement, "Talent is universal, opportunity is not," struck a chord with everyone, encouraging young women to dream big and believe in a future where their potential can truly shine.

Rati Misra, Executive Director of Milaan Foundation said, "This summit brought to life the incredible potential of young women when given the tools and opportunities to thrive. It wasn't just about learning or networking. It was about creating a space where their voices were heard, their struggles acknowledged, and their dreams celebrated. By building a sustained ecosystem of mentorship and empowerment, we hope to inspire these young women to not only break barriers but uplift others, creating a ripple of change that will shape stronger, more inclusive communities."

One of the key highlights was the "Mulaqat" sessions, where accomplished women shared stories of perseverance and success. Scholars responded through heartfelt letters, expressing how these narratives inspired them to confront issues like financial struggles, domestic violence, and gender discrimination. Scholar Bheema from Karnataka shared, "Listening to the stories of women leaders who overcame incredible challenges gave me the courage to push forward, no matter the obstacles. The speakers who shared their journeys came from difficult backgrounds, yet they have achieved so much and are now mentoring others. Their success makes me believe that one day, I too can be in their place, inspiring and guiding girls like me to dream big and achieve their goals."

In addition to the "Mulaqat" sessions, the summit included workshops focused on practical skill-building and community-driven initiatives, emphasizing the collective power of young women to drive change within their communities. Sessions also guided scholars on scholarship renewals and career strategies, equipping them with tools to build aspirational futures.

The event also identified key areas for improvement, such as the need for trained counselors, ongoing mentorship programs, and region-specific support. Attendees suggested that future events could benefit from speaker orientations and the inclusion of translators to ensure broader participation.

The U-GO India Summit 2024 stood as a powerful reminder of what's possible when young women are equipped with the right support and opportunities. By nurturing resilience, connections, and a shared vision for change, the summit laid the foundation for a community of leaders ready to drive progress in their own lives and beyond.

