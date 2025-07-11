UAbility Helps 1,050 Indian Experts Get High-Paying Clients in 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: UAbility, a business consulting firm specializing in transforming experts into high-ticket business owners, today announced that its community members generated 1,050 additional high-paying clients in 2024. Over 300 unique experts enrolled in the company's systematic business development programs, with customer satisfaction improving by 603%.

The success story began with a painful encounter that changed everything for founder Rohan Dhawan.

From Racism to Mission: Proving Talent Has No Borders

Years ago, while working with an Australian client, Rohan faced a racist comment about Indian service providers being worth less than Western experts. "That comment hurt, but it opened my eyes to massive global price inequality," said Rohan. "I realized talented experts in India were being paid a fraction of what less skilled people in other countries charged - not because of ability, but because of geography."

"That's when I decided talent shouldn't have borders."

The Problem: Brilliant Experts, Struggling Businesses

Most Indian experts face the same challenges: information overload from failed courses and agencies, dependency on word-of-mouth referrals, charging too little for their services, and believing they can't compete globally.

"I see brilliant people selling their expertise for peanuts," Rohan explained. "A consultant who should charge 2 lakh per month is happy getting 20,000. It breaks my heart because I know exactly how that feels."

The Journey: From Struggling Student to Global Competitor

Rohan's own transformation exemplifies the potential he now helps others achieve. His teachers predicted he would fail 11th grade, but he channeled his entrepreneurial instincts differently. At 16, he built one of India's top 25 tech YouTube channels. He taught himself programming and created apps downloaded by over 69,000 users.

The breakthrough came when an American client named Vijay contacted him for business help. Instead of charging typical Indian rates, Rohan quoted $1,500 per month. "I was terrified at 18 years old, but Vijay said yes immediately. That night, I realized I wasn't competing locally for Indian prices - I was competing globally for global value."

The System: Simple Steps That Work

UAbility teaches experts a proven four-step system:

1. Pick Your Specialty: Focus on one specific problem for one type of client

2. Learn Systematic Selling: 42% of successful members use their SLOSHED sales framework

3. Find Clients Systematically: 28% through outreach, 18% via marketing, 12% through ads

4. Charge What You're Worth: Price based on value created, not location

The Results: Talent Transcends Geography

UAbility's 2024 achievements prove the system works:

* 1,050 new high-paying clients generated for members

* 22% achieved their first premium client within 30 days

* 232 documented success stories across 8 business categories

* 603% improvement in customer satisfaction scores

The company serves diverse expertise areas: Business & Life Coaches (35%), Course Creators & Educators (23%), Business Consultants (17%), Marketing & Digital Agencies (10%), and others across creative, health, and tech services.

Notable community members include Digital Deepak, Him-eesh Madaan (6M+ YouTube subscribers), Chetan Arora From Level Up For Women, Sneh Desai (India's Biggest Life Coach), Akshay and Nirmit From Trainer Goes Online, and Roshni Dhal.

The Impact: Changing How Indian Experts See Themselves

"These aren't just numbers," Rohan emphasized. "Each represents someone who went from accepting geographical limitations to commanding global respect. Someone who proved their knowledge has real value, regardless of their passport."

UAbility maintains a selective 4% acceptance rate, working only with committed experts ready to compete globally. "When our members succeed internationally, India gets stronger too," Rohan added.

About UAbility

Founded in 2019 by Rohan Dhawan, UAbility helps experts, coaches, consultants, and course creators build globally competitive businesses. The company provides systematic frameworks for client acquisition, sales conversion, and business scaling without geographical limitations. Based in Mumbai, UAbility serves experts nationwide while proving that Indian talent can command premium prices globally.

