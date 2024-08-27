UAE and Russia demand consular access to Telegram CEO

Paris, Aug 27 The United Arab Emirates and Russia have submitted requests for consular access to Telegram messenger CEO Pavel Durov, who was arrested in Paris over his alleged refusal to cooperate in the investigation of crimes related to the app.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said early on Tuesday that it was "closely following" Durov's case and had "submitted a request to the French government to provide him with all consular services urgently," reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Russian media TASS.

Russia's embassy in Paris had earlier referred a note to the French foreign ministry demanding consular access to Durov, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Durov was born in Russia and is a citizen of France, Russia, the Caribbean island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and the UAE.

Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Monday that Durov was arrested in connection with a judicial investigation of 12 criminal counts, including one related to cybercrime.

"Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act -- its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving," Telegram said in a statement Sunday evening.

"Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe," it said.

"It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner is responsible for abuse of that platform."

After the arrest of the Telegram CEO, the owner of the US social media platform X, Elon Musk, and former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden both condemned his arrest on Sunday.

Under French law, Durov can be held for 96 hours until Wednesday evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor