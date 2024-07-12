UAE Visas Now Available for Bangladeshi Citizens Worldwide through DuDigital Global

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 12: Are you a Bangladeshi citizen dreaming of exploring the dazzling cityscape of Dubai or the cultural richness of Abu Dhabi? Your journey to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) just got easier! DuDigital Global Ltd is thrilled to announce a game-changing service for Bangladeshi nationals worldwide.

Bangladeshi citizens can now apply for UAE tourist visas through DuDigital Global Bangladesh, regardless of their current location.

A Booming Travel Trend

The launch of this service couldn't be timelier. In 2023, over 200,000 Bangladeshi citizens travelled to the UAE for tourism and personal visits, marking a significant increase from previous years. This surge reflects the growing fascination with the UAE's blend of modernity and tradition.

From the futuristic skyline of Dubai to the cultural treasures of Abu Dhabi, the UAE offers a wealth of experiences for Bangladeshi travellers. Whether you're seeking a shopping paradise, a cultural adventure, or new business opportunities, the UAE has something for everyone.

Documents Needed for Getting the Visa

* Passport (6 months validity)

* Valid Visa Copies of US, UK, Canada, Schengen, Japan, Australia, China

* 2 recent photographs with a white background

* NID

* Bank Statement (6 months)

* Hotel Booking

* Tickets

Ready to Start Your UAE Adventure?

Applying for your UAE visa has never been easier. Visit www.dudigitalglobal.com to begin your journey today. Our team is ready to assist you every step of the way.

For More Information or to Speak with Our Friendly Customer Service Representatives:

Dhaka: +880 19 7379 9244

Chittagong: +880 18 1335 5616 & +880 18 2478 6183 (WhatsApp)

Contact Information:

DU Digital Technologies Ltd

Address: 17th PBL Tower (13th Floor), Gulshan Circle 2, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh

Email: manoj@dudigitalglobal.com

Phone Number: +880 19 7379 9244

Embark on your UAE adventure with confidence. Choose DuDigital Global for a hassle-free visa experience today!

