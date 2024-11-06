UAE’s ADGM Welcomes CyBirb as Blockchain Security Pioneer

New Delhi [India] November 6: CyBirb has launched operations at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), marking a key expansion in its mission to secure Web3 technologies in the Middle East and North Africa. This strategic move into the UAE's financial heart aims to enhance blockchain security in one of the world's fastest-growing regions for digital assets. With its ADGM license, CyBirb is prepared to offer a suite of blockchain-specific security services, including wallet screening, smart contract audits, and real-time threat detection powered by AI.

The decision to base operations in ADGM underscores CyBirb's belief in Abu Dhabi's pro-innovation regulatory environment. According to CEO Manan Shah, ADGM's commitment to regulatory standards and financial innovation creates the ideal foundation for CyBirb's growth. Shah highlighted that CyBirb's entry not only raises the cybersecurity standards for Web3 firms in the region but also provides added assurance to investors interested in blockchain opportunities.

In addition to its core security offerings, CyBirb aims to partner with leading institutions and technology firms to further develop the UAE's blockchain infrastructure. By fostering these collaborations, CyBirb's presence is expected to have a lasting impact on MENA's blockchain ecosystem, enhancing security, trust, and resilience within the region's digital financial landscape.

