UAE's renowned telecom service provider - du Telecom, selects STL as a strategic fibre partner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), one of the top telecom companies in the UAE.

This partnership for advanced optical fibre cables demonstrates du's commitment to the fast expansion of fibre-dense mobile and FTTH networks across the UAE, to deliver an exceptional customer experience, which has been a hallmark of the company.

This announcement by STL comes on the heels of STL signing a new 5-year contract for its optical fibre cables with du Telecom. As a part of this contract, STL, a Zero Waste to Landfill manufacturer, will provide its advanced optical cable designs with bend-resistant fibre to deliver better network performance, especially in FTTH networks. With an impeccable record on quality, STL's products have enabled du to deploy networks faster and with reduced CapEx and OpEx.

Dr. Seld on Benjamin, Sales and Application Engineering Head, MEA & APAC, STL, said, "With our strong global optical expertise, we are committed to supporting du in its journey to provide a superlative customer experience. Our product design capability and fast delivery have been a meaningful enabler for our customers. I am confident that this value-creating partnership will help accelerate digital transformation in the UAE."

STL is passionate about contributing to its customer's vision. Its regional centre of excellence in Dubai, on-ground technology teams and its commitment to shorter lead times have blended with du's ambition to expand fibre-rich networks in the region.

Hasan Alshemeili, Head of Network Technology Planning at du, said: "As a leading national player, we are deeply committed to the digital transformation in the region. Optical Fibre's role in delivering an exceptional customer experience has been established beyond doubt. Through our partnership with STL, we can unlock the potential of the latest optical fibre technologies and enhance networks' speed, reliability and quality."

Ala' El-Hakawati, Key Account Manager at STL, commented: "STL has been a preferred partner for du Telecom for the past 12 years, and this milestone signifies a continuity of the customer's confidence in STL's optical solutions. Du's vision of enhancing life anytime, anywhere and STL's purpose of transforming billions of lives by connecting the world are closely aligned and have been the driving force behind this partnership."

