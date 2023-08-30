UB40 Feat. Ali Campbell, the Legendary Band, returns to India for The Goldies Tour, Initiated by ASSET

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 30: The global music scene is abuzz with excitement as the legendary English band UB40 feat. Ali Campbell makes a triumphant return to India with an unforgettable, ‘The Goldies’ India Tour, Initiated by ASSET. With their timeless melodies and iconic hits, this tour promises an enthralling journey that will evoke cherished memories and ignite newfound excitement.

Renowned for their reggae-pop spirit and chart-topping tracks, the Band has carved its name into music history since the 80s, captivating audiences worldwide. This highly anticipated tour marks the one & only Ali Campbell, one of the Founding Members’ & the Original Lead Singer of the Band’s Indian comeback post 1999, offering an experience that is set to redefine entertainment. The tour will grace three cities – Mumbai, Bangalore and New Delhi – allowing fans across the nation to immerse themselves in the magic of UB40 feat. Ali Campbell’s music. The band has the distinction of being the most traveled amongst the United Kingdom’s top of the chart Bands’, holding concerts in 72 countries over the last decade.

The band will kick off their India tour on October 25, 2023 in New Delhi at India International Convention & Expo Centre, Dwarka, followed by a gig on October 27, 2023 in Mumbai at DOME SVP Stadium, Worli. The three city Indian tour will culminate on October 28, 2023 in Bengaluru at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Bhartiya City.

Fronted by the original lead Singer, Ali Campbell, the contemporary iteration of UB40 feat. Ali Campbell stays true to the essence that propelled the band to fame. Ali Campbell, Lead Singer, shared his anticipation about returning to India, stating, "I am eagerly looking forward to stepping onto the Indian stage once again and feeling the unmatched warmth of Indian fans. Sharing our music with our Indian fans and creating unforgettable memories is a privilege. It’s about time I came back"

Sanjay M Lal, MD & CEO of visionary promoter ASSET, expressed his excitement about partnering with UB40 feat. Ali Campbell while announcing ‘The Goldies’ India Tour, said, "The Goldies is all about celebrating Legends and their Fans worth their weight in Gold. It’s about being a part of this unique Community that will Relive and Re-ignite the nostalgia of the Golden Era of Music. Bringing UB40 feat. Ali Campbell as the first of many well deserved Goldies to India, fills us with immense pride. ASSET is committed to delivering an unparalleled experience that revolutionizes the concert landscape in India. This tour, featuring exceptional band performances and premium services, aims to set new entertainment standards which will be seen for the 1st time in India."

Central to the tour's allure is the unique concert format, thoughtfully curated with fans in mind. Featuring fully seated concerts with room to sway, the ambience is intimate and attendance is limited, ensuring a seamless, immersive evening for attendees. Enhanced by exclusive lounges offering personalized services and tables with butler assistance, the concert experience is designed for ultimate enjoyment. Lal affirmed, "Our objective is to provide a hassle-free and enjoyable evening, where all you need to do is revel in the music and create enduring memories."

UB40 feat. Ali Campbell's setlist is a treasure trove of classic tracks that rekindle memories and emotions. From favorites like "Red Red Wine" to "(I Can't Help) Falling In Love with You," "Don’t Break My Heart," "Purple Rain," "Kingston Town" and "I Got You Babe," the audience is in for one amazing nostalgic trip. The tour promises moments that will be cherished for years to come.

Prepare to embark on a journey that blends the enchantment of the past with the excitement of the present. The Goldies India tour, initiated by ASSET, guarantees an unparalleled concert experience that leaves behind a legacy of cherished memories and an invitation to relive the golden era.

Ticketing Details:

Ticket categories range from Silver to Platinum and lounges, priced from Rs 2300 to Rs 19,900. Exclusive tables for 8 guests start at Rs 125,000 for Early Bird acquirers. Tickets will be on sale at www.Insider.in from September 1, 2023.

Other details

Find all details of the upcoming concert for your city on our social media handles - @thegoldiesofficial

You can also join our WhatsApp community for all the exclusive updates of the tour and offers in your city. Drop a 'Hey - (name of your city)" on WhatsApp number: +91-98205-82000 and we will send you an invite to join.

