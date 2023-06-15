Uber India's EV lead Kapil Sharma joins Evera as COO

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 15: Evera, a leading EV cab aggregator and service provider in Delhi-NCR, has appointed Kapil Sharma as its Chief Operating Officer. As the new COO, Kapil Sharma will lead growth in operations for scale. He will be focusing on supporting business partnerships, strategizing process optimisation to drive profitability, and upholding operational efficiency.

Kapil intends to enhance the service reliability of Evera's EV cabs by leveraging the power of technology. He will build on Evera's current processes to enable tech and employees to work in tandem. Prioritizing growth of the company, his previous experiences will navigate app development and personnel training for an enhanced cab booking and cab ride experience.

Onboarding the new talent, Evera's CEO, Nimish Trivedi said, "Expansion of micro-mobility while adhering to sustainability is a ripe area for EV Cab aggregator businesses to take up space, which further propelled Evera's decision to secure experienced talent like Kapil Sharma. I look forward to working with him and have his expertise in the EV and sustainability industry will be instrumental in driving our growth and setting a new guiding compass in our business operations."

Kapil Sharma is passionate about technology, its potential to transform urban mobility in metropolitan cities, and create a ripple effect in the transportation industry.

On his appointment, Kapil Sharma, COO, Evera said, "As per Vahan, more than 2.2 million commercial cars have been registered in India. This serves as a huge opportunity for converting fuel-powered transportation into zero-emission mobility on EVs. Evera's mission of decarbonizing passenger mobility for businesses and individuals perfectly aligned with my passion and expertise. I look forward to working with all internal and external stakeholders to build a robust value chain, which, I believe, can help us position our services as a leader in the industry."

Kapil comes with an experience of over 14 years across industries, including a focus in EV cab aggregator business, in the B2B and B2C segments. Having worked in Uber and Shuttl, he understands the potential of EV cab hailing as a service to the customer, and the environment. He is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Calcutta and has forayed his entrepreneurial endeavours as well.

Evera Cabs is an all-electric cab service provider in Delhi-NCR, offering services such as airport transfer, intercity rentals, and corporate transportation. Currently, Evera's e-taxi service operates in Delhi-NCR, with the aim to reduce the human carbon footprint, while enhancing customer experience, one ride at a time. Founded in 2019, Evera is an EV cab service provider for customers across B2C and B2B segments. Accelerating the ecosystem for sustainable cab-hailing transportation for the masses and corporates, Evera has recently secured its pre-Series A funding round at USD 7 million. In a short span, the brand has clocked 12 million Green Kilometres across Delhi NCR.

