UDAN boosts air travel in Gujarat, serving 7.93 lakh passengers

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 7 : Under the UDAN scheme, Gujarat has successfully launched operations at six airports across the state over the past eight years. These airports are Porbandar, Kandla, Keshod, Jamnagar Civil Enclave, Bhavnagar, and Mundra.

Notably, the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN was launched by the central government in 2016 to promote affordable air travel for common citizens and enhance seamless connectivity between cities.

The Gujarat government under CM Bhupendra Patel, has given special attention to the scheme's implementation, significantly improving accessibility while boosting tourism and trade in the state.

Air travel at Gujarat's regional airports reached about 7.93 lakh passengers.

Prominent routes include Mumbai-Kandla, Ahmedabad-Mundra, Ahmedabad-Diu, and Surat-Diu, etc. Recently, new routes such as Ahmedabad-Keshod, Ahmedabad-Jalgaon, and Ahmedabad-Nanded have also been added, further enhancing regional air connectivity in Gujarat.

Providing information on the implementation of the UDAN scheme in Gujarat, Dhaval Patel, Commissioner, Civil Aviation, Government of Gujarat, said, "...the state government is continuously working to meet the growing demands of MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) and flying training sectors, along with providing various facilities and incentives for regional airports."

The Gujarat Government has spent approximately Rs184 crore from 2017 to November 2024 on 20 per cent Viability Gap Funding (VGF) and fire and security services for the airports.

The state's VGF initiative offers special financial concessions on regional air travel routes, encouraging smaller airlines to launch services on these routes. Currently, VGF support from the State Government is provided for flights on Five routes, including Surat-Ahmedabad, Surat-Rajkot, and Surat-Amreli. Owing to VGF, more than 1.06 lakh passengers have availed of these services at affordable fares. This joint effort by the Central and State Governments has strengthened Gujarat's position in implementing the scheme, resulting in remarkable progress in aviation infrastructure.

Under the RCS-UDAN scheme, Gujarat is making all efforts to reinitiate air connectivity services on its ambitious water aerodrome projects at the Statue of Unity and Sabarmati Riverfront. Further, new routes under the State's VGF schemes are in the pipeline to connect cities like Vadodara, Rajkot, Ambaji, and Palitana.

